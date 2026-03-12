'If there is crisis, country should stand together': BJP leader hits out at Oppn

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) BJP's Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress amid the ongoing debate over the gas crisis, accusing the party of indulging in partisan politics and undermining India’s interests at a time when the country should remain united.

Dubey said the focus of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to take India towards the goal of a developed nation by 2047.

“The problem in this country is how India will become a developed nation by 2047. The Prime Minister is taking the entire country into mission mode for that,” he said.

Referring to the various remarks of the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Dubey said that several statements delivered by Rahul Gandhi overseas have drawn criticism and were also mentioned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his address in the Lower House on Wednesday.

Dubey asserted that Rahul Gandhi's perspective seemed to suggest that the Prime Minister ought to criticise global leaders like Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping, a position he indicated could harm India's diplomatic relations.

According to the BJP MP, if major global powers like the United States, Russia and China were to jointly boycott India, it would weaken the country internationally. He alleged that such a scenario would only benefit those who wish to see India divided.

The BJP MP said several countries are facing economic and energy-related challenges. He cited the situation in countries such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, where businesses and restaurants were affected due to shortages and economic pressures.

According to Dubey, many countries in the region, including China, are also dealing with economic stress.

He said that between 2004 and 2014, people often had to wait in long queues for LPG cylinders, and cooking gas was largely considered a facility for the affluent. In contrast, he said, the current government has expanded LPG access to millions of poor households through welfare initiatives.

Dubey claimed that around 13 crore poor households have received LPG connections under government schemes, making clean cooking fuel more accessible.

The BJP MP said that during times of crisis, the country should remain united rather than engage in political confrontation.

“If there is a crisis, the country should stand together instead of indulging in partisan politics,” he said.

--IANS

sn/dpb