Drone training centre for NCC Cadets in Nagpur soon, says top official

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Additional Director General of the NCC Directorate Maharashtra, Major General Vivek Tyagi, said on Monday that a drone training centre will come up in Nagpur soon for NCC Cadets.

Briefing the media on the Mauritius delegation's visit to the NCC Maharashtra Directorate HQ, he said, "It was a very useful interaction with Mauritius delegates, the aim for the meeting was building youths for the nation building because today many countries are realising the true importance of youth empowerment. And countries like Mauritius are also looking to create better opportunities for the youth. They are taking takeaways from our NCC (National Cadet Corps), they are visiting our units as well, and seeing our infrastructures".

He added, "This particular delegation focused on youth empowerment. We have deep connections with Mauritian traditions. They also participated in different cadet programmes. Mauritius also participated in our Republic Day parade as a foreign country. Other than this, we will have greater exchange programmes with them in future. We are looking for joint training programmes focusing on their interest, like disaster management, and it also includes youth empowerment".

Talking about the procedure for land allocation, General Tyagi stated, “Buying land in the city of Mumbai is very difficult. Mumbai NCC have two groups. So, I met the Maharashtra Governor, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and the Sports Authority of Maharashtra regarding land allocation for the NCC camp, and the government is positive about that. Our officers visited the site, which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will soon officially allocate for the NCC Maharashtra Directorate.”

“Along with that, in Nagpur, we are building the first Drone Training camp for NCC cadets of Maharashtra. The process is going on, soon you will see India's first Drone hub academy for NCC cadets (Army, Air Force, and Indian Navy). Our Armed Forces are working on that, and I have given all necessary approvals. Also, we are purchasing different types of drones for the academy, where cadets can learn and be trained for better and more advanced training,” he added.

Further, ADG General Vivek Tyagi said, "We are sending the first batch of 170 cadets from across Maharashtra for the drone training academy at Nagpur. They will also learn about Cyber training and cybersecurity because cyber threats are increasing in the modern era, so for cyber training, we will soon sign MOUs with different companies."

--IANS

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