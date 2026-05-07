'Drishyam' actress Meena shares video of her ride in driverless taxi

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Meena, who plays the female lead opposite Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in director Jeethu Joseph's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Drishyam 3', has now shared a video of her enjoying a taxi ride in a driverless car.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Meena posted a video of herself in a her car and wrote, "Trusting the tech and enjoying the view. #meena #tech #automatic #trending #positivevibes."

In the video, Meena is seen saying, " Hi, shall I introduce you to my driver?" The camera then pans to the driver's seat, which is empty. The actress then says,"Driverless taxi."

While it is not clear where the actress enjoyed this experience, her followers in the comments section suggested this was shot in the United States.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress's upcoming film, Drishyam 3 has now been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A 13+ certificate.

Excitement for the film, the third instalment in the immensely popular franchise, has shot up ever since the makers chose to release a teaser.

The teaser that has been released begins with a recap of the earlier two parts. While the first part's recap is narrated from the point of view of George Kutty (played by Mohanlal), the second part's recap is from the viewpoint of his rivals, the cops.

George Kutty's voice is heard saying, "I am just an ordinary man. My world is small and it comprises just my wife and my children. An unwanted guest invaded our piracy -- a guest who had the power to destroy my family. We sent him back forever to ensure he would never return to ruin our lives."

The second instalment's recap is in the voice of a policeman. "It's like a case that is closed but will never close. Actually, it was not us who were watching him. He was the one watching us. "

This is followed by George Kutty praying in a church. He tells God, "This battle of mine began the day I was born. I had no one to call my own. After much slogging and struggle, I built a family for myself. When there came a time that could shatter it, I acted without thinking about repercussions or consequences. In the process, I did not realise how many people I had hurt. Now, I am scared, sir. I don't know who else is out there watching!"

In the earlier two instalments, the protagonist George Kutty managed to keep his wits about him and therefore was able to handle the challenges thrown by the cops. However, in this upcoming instalment, he himself looks scared. Will a rattled and scared George Kutty be good enough to show presence of mind and face the fresh challenges coming his way?

The film's release, which was scheduled for April 2 this year, had to be postponed in the wake of the tense situation persisting in the gulf. The film is now slated for release on May 21.

--IANS

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