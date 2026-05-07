May 07, 2026 2:20 PM हिंदी

'Drishyam' actress Meena shares video of her ride in driverless taxi

'Drishyam' actress Meena shares video of her ride in driverless taxi (Photo Credit: Meena/Instagram)

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Meena, who plays the female lead opposite Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in director Jeethu Joseph's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Drishyam 3', has now shared a video of her enjoying a taxi ride in a driverless car.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Meena posted a video of herself in a her car and wrote, "Trusting the tech and enjoying the view. #meena #tech #automatic #trending #positivevibes."

In the video, Meena is seen saying, " Hi, shall I introduce you to my driver?" The camera then pans to the driver's seat, which is empty. The actress then says,"Driverless taxi."

While it is not clear where the actress enjoyed this experience, her followers in the comments section suggested this was shot in the United States.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress's upcoming film, Drishyam 3 has now been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A 13+ certificate.

Excitement for the film, the third instalment in the immensely popular franchise, has shot up ever since the makers chose to release a teaser.

The teaser that has been released begins with a recap of the earlier two parts. While the first part's recap is narrated from the point of view of George Kutty (played by Mohanlal), the second part's recap is from the viewpoint of his rivals, the cops.

George Kutty's voice is heard saying, "I am just an ordinary man. My world is small and it comprises just my wife and my children. An unwanted guest invaded our piracy -- a guest who had the power to destroy my family. We sent him back forever to ensure he would never return to ruin our lives."

The second instalment's recap is in the voice of a policeman. "It's like a case that is closed but will never close. Actually, it was not us who were watching him. He was the one watching us. "

This is followed by George Kutty praying in a church. He tells God, "This battle of mine began the day I was born. I had no one to call my own. After much slogging and struggle, I built a family for myself. When there came a time that could shatter it, I acted without thinking about repercussions or consequences. In the process, I did not realise how many people I had hurt. Now, I am scared, sir. I don't know who else is out there watching!"

In the earlier two instalments, the protagonist George Kutty managed to keep his wits about him and therefore was able to handle the challenges thrown by the cops. However, in this upcoming instalment, he himself looks scared. Will a rattled and scared George Kutty be good enough to show presence of mind and face the fresh challenges coming his way?

The film's release, which was scheduled for April 2 this year, had to be postponed in the wake of the tense situation persisting in the gulf. The film is now slated for release on May 21.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

India outpaces global peers in tech spending growth driven by AI: Report

India outpaces global peers in tech spending growth driven by AI: Report

Five new poliovirus cases detected in Pakistan's Karachi

Five new poliovirus cases detected in Pakistan's Karachi

Australian players to prioritise IPL 2026 over Pakistan ODIs: Report

Australian players to prioritise IPL 2026 over Pakistan ODIs: Report

Rights body flags surge in sexual violence cases in Bangladesh madrasas

Rights body flags surge in sexual violence cases in Bangladesh madrasas

From Namoh '108' Lotus, Buddha statue to Banarasi Silk: PM Modi presents cultural treasures to Vietnamese Prez To Lam

From Namoh '108' Lotus, Buddha statue to Banarasi Silk: PM Modi presents cultural treasures to Vietnamese Prez To Lam

'Drishyam' actress Meena shares video of her ride in driverless taxi (Photo Credit: Meena/Instagram)

'Drishyam' actress Meena shares video of her ride in driverless taxi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' shifted to June 19 release to avoid IPL clash

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' shifted to June 19 release to avoid IPL clash

IPL 2026: Inconsistent DC look to arrest slide against surging KKR (Preview)

IPL 2026: Inconsistent DC look to arrest slide against surging KKR (Preview)

‘Shocked and saddened’: Kohli mourns former U19 teammate Amanpreet Gill’s demise

‘Shocked and saddened’: Kohli mourns former U19 teammate Amanpreet Gill’s demise

NITI Aayog, policy roadmap, school education system

NITI Aayog provides detailed policy roadmap for India's school education system