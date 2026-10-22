October 22, 2026 5:25 PM हिंदी

DRI officials visited Pernod Ricard India premises, company confirms

DRI officials visited Pernod Ricard India premises, company confirms

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Pernod Ricard India on Thursday confirmed that officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) visited its premises amid reports of an investigation into the classification of bulk Scotch whisky imports and the applicability of customs duty concessions under the India-UK trade pact.

In a statement to IANS, the company said it is fully cooperating with the authorities and has provided all information requested.

"We confirm that officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence visited our premises. Pernod Ricard India has been fully cooperating with the authorities and providing all information requested," the spokesperson said.

Pernod Ricard India added that it remains confident in its position and is committed to addressing questions from the authorities in a transparent and constructive manner while maintaining the highest standards of compliance across its operations.

"We remain confident in our position and are committed to addressing any questions from the authorities transparently and constructively, in line with the highest standards of compliance across our operations," it added.

The confirmation comes after media reports suggested that Indian tax authorities are examining whether liquor companies, including Pernod Ricard and Diageo, correctly classified certain bulk Scotch imports that benefited from reduced tariffs introduced under the recently concluded India-UK trade agreement.

According to reports, officials visited Pernod Ricard India's headquarters near New Delhi last week and sought details related to the company's Scotch whisky imports.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Delhi High Court (HC) dismissed a plea filed by French wine and spirits giant Pernod Ricard against denial of a wholesale liquor licence, holding that the company has a "criminal background" under the Delhi Excise Act and is therefore ineligible for an L-1 licence.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav ruled that the authorities were justified in rejecting the company’s applications for wholesale liquor licences in view of pending prosecution against it in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The Court concluded that Pernod Ricard, as on date has a criminal background under Section 13(1)(c) of the Delhi Excise Act and is therefore ineligible for the grant of an L-1 licence.

--IANS

pk

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