Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Defending champions East Bengal FC twice came back from a goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026–27 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

Carlos Fortes gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot before Edmund Lalrindika equalised for the hosts just before half-time. SC Delhi regained the advantage through Ashutosh Mehta after the break, but substitute Ake Loba found the equaliser to ensure East Bengal earned a point.

Despite the rain in Kolkata, both teams looked to establish control in the opening exchanges. East Bengal were the more attacking side, registering more goal attempts, while SC Delhi remained organised defensively.

However, the visitors took the lead when Mohammed Aimen was brought down inside the penalty area by East Bengal captain Mohammed Rashid. Fortes converted the resulting penalty with a powerful strike, taking his tally to three goals for the season.

East Bengal responded by increasing the pressure and found their equaliser through Edmund Lalrindika. The winger produced a moment of individual brilliance, beating his marker with a step-over before curling an effort through a crowd of players and into the net to make it 1-1 before half-time.

SC Delhi regained the lead after the break through Ashutosh Mehta. Aimen's delivery from a corner was met by Rodriguinho, whose header was saved by Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. Mehta reacted quickest to the rebound, firing home from close range to put the visitors ahead once again.

East Bengal, however, had another response. Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas introduced Ake Loba, and the substitute made an immediate impact, finding the net with a right-footed finish from the centre of the box following an assist from Dani Ramírez. The goal took Loba's tally to four for the season and brought the defending champions level for the second time.

East Bengal continued to push for a winner but had to settle for a share of the points. While the hosts will take confidence from their fightback, SC Delhi will be disappointed not to have held on to their lead, but can be proud of themselves after another positive performance away from home. East Bengal will now look to return to winning ways after their defeat against Chennaiyin FC in their previous fixture before the break.

--IANS

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