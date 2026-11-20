New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Friday said that the guiding principle behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service has been ‘Nation First’, while the defining word of his political journey is ‘Bharosa’ (trust).

Speaking at the launch of the book ‘Kuch Kahi, Kuch Ankahi’, authored by Amitabh Sinha, Nabin said the book offers insights into the Prime Minister’s personality, leadership, working style and unwavering commitment to the organisation and the nation.

Congratulating the author, Nabin said the book captures lesser-known aspects of PM Modi’s journey without sensationalism or embellishment. He highlighted how the Prime Minister has successfully balanced India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage with modern technology, innovation and progressive thinking. From the Ram Temple and Mahakal Lok to digital governance, PM Modi’s approach reflects a unique combination of tradition and modernity, he said.

Recalling PM Modi’s journey from Gujarat to national leadership, Nabin said he transformed challenges into opportunities, particularly during the difficult circumstances of 2001, when he assumed responsibility as Gujarat Chief Minister. His emphasis on public participation, direct interaction with citizens and understanding grassroots concerns laid the foundation for lasting public trust.

Nabin also recalled his interactions with PM Modi during the 2012 Gujarat Sadbhavana Mission and the 2013 Patna rally, highlighting the Prime Minister’s ability to understand public sentiment, remain composed during difficult situations and maintain a personal connection with party workers. He said PM Modi’s respect for karyakartas and his commitment to placing the organisation above individual interests have been instrumental in the BJP’s expansion.

Highlighting five defining principles of PM Modi’s working style, Nabin said they include thinking beyond conventional approaches, challenging limitations, prioritising fundamental needs, establishing new benchmarks and taking everyone along.

He cited GST, the replacement of Five-Year Plans with NITI Aayog and long-term planning as examples of out-of-the-box thinking. Jan Dhan accounts, Direct Benefit Transfer and UPI demonstrate how limitations were transformed into opportunities. Similarly, the construction of 12 crore toilets, the Ujjwala Yojana, household electrification, housing for the poor and Ayushman Bharat have placed basic necessities at the centre of governance.

Nabin said the Prime Minister’s zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, terrorism and Naxalism, along with India's growing international stature, reflects new governance benchmarks. He also highlighted the role of public trust during the COVID-19 pandemic, when citizens united behind the national response, enabling India to administer 220 crore vaccine doses.

Emphasising inclusive development, he said the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ has given the country a collective vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Nabin said that when national interest takes precedence over personal ambition, leadership creates history. The Prime Minister’s journey, he added, stands as a testament to the enduring principle of ‘Nation First’ and the power of public trust.

--IANS

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