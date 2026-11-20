Islamabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Several human rights activists have demanded an investigation into the alleged "blasphemy business group" which is accused of misusing blasphemy laws in Pakistan to target people, including Christians, a media report said.

During a national conference organised by Rwadari Tehreek (Movement for Equality) to mark 'International Day for Tolerance', the activists urged Pakistan to introduce legislation to criminalise the forced conversion of non-Muslim children. During the event, the participants spoke about threats to religious freedom in Pakistan, including through mob violence, false blasphemy accusations and forced conversions of underage Christian and Hindu girls and boys in Pakistan, 'Christian Daily International' reported.

The conference, held under the theme of 'Reclaiming Inclusivity and Democratic Spaces: Religious Freedom, Pluralism and Equal Citizenship in Pakistan', witnessed participation of rights activists, academics, policymakers, religious leaders, journalists and civil society representatives to highlight challenges to religious freedom and democratic participation in Pakistan.

The participants adopted a declaration at the conference, where they urged the Pakistan government to hold a "grand dialogue" in parliament over the exploitation of blasphemy laws and ways to stop mob violence, lynching, false accusations and targetting of religious minorities in the country.

The participants proposed setting up a judicial inquiry commission to probe the so-called blasphemy business group in Pakistan, alleging that organised elements were misusing blasphemy accusations for ulterior motives and contributed to the persecution of vulnerable citizens in the country, Christian Daily International reported.

They urged the commission to carry out a probe into major incidents of violence against religious minorities, including the burning of the Christian village of Shanti Nagar in 1997, attacks on Christian homes and churches in Jaranwala in 2023, and the mob lynching of an elderly Christian man in Sargodha in 2024.

On November 6, a leading minority rights organisation raised serious concerns over the continued persecution of minorities in Pakistan, citing blasphemy accusations, targeted violence and alleged forced conversions during the first half of 2026.

Highlighting the human cost of discriminatory laws, weak accountability and inadequate state protection, the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) said that the cases documented in the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) account exposed the suffering of individuals and families, stressing that their plight demanded more than official assurances.

Citing cases of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of three minor girls, Maria Shahbaz, Neha Faqir and Sonia Tariq, the VOPM added that such incidents raise troubling questions about consent, child protection and access to justice.

"The account states that a court upheld the marriage of Maria, described as a 12-year-old Christian girl, to a 30-year-old man accused of kidnapping her. Neha's family alleged that a man abducted her from a sewing centre and forced her to convert, while police initially delayed action. Sonia's family also alleged abduction and forced conversion. Judges reportedly questioned a birth certificate identifying her as 15, while her alleged abductors claimed she was 20," the rights body said.

"Authorities must investigate such allegations promptly, assess age evidence fairly and hear girls' accounts without intimidation," it added.

Referring to the cases of Christian nurses Navish Arooj and Maryum Lal, the VOPM highlighted how an accusation can disrupt lives long before a court reaches its judgment. It noted that Pakistani authorities arrested both women in April 2021 after a colleague accused them of defiling a sticker bearing an Islamic inscription.

The rights body said that both nurses spent five months in detention and subsequently went into hiding. A court acquitted them in February 2026 after finding inconsistencies in witness testimony and insufficient credible evidence.

"Their acquittal represented an important correction, but it could not erase years of insecurity," it noted.

--IANS

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