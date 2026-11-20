Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Playback singer Udit Narayan, who has lent his voice to the track ‘Tirkit’ from the streaming show ‘Dhindora’, has lauded actor Bhuvan Bam for creating an entertaining world with the show.

The singer also appears in a small cameo in the show. The makers of ‘Dhindora: Season 2’ have dropped its complete music album, bringing together eight tracks that are every bit as unpredictable as the world of the show. From a full-blown Bollywood number to quirky beats, playful lyrics and even a recreated favourite, the album has something for everyone. The album features artistes including Udit Narayan, Payal Dev, Javed-Mohsin, Aaman Trikha, Bali, Raghav Kaushik, Sreerama Chandra, Akshay and IP.

Talking about the song, Udit Narayan said, "When I first heard about 'Tirkit', I found the whole idea quite interesting. It's a playful song, and I enjoyed recording it with Payal Dev. I have sung so many different kinds of songs over the years, but something like this always brings a smile to my face. Bhuvan has created a very entertaining world with ‘Dhindora’, and I am happy to be part of its music”.

Bhuvan Bam shared, “With ‘Dhindora’, we've never really believed in doing things the normal way, so why should the music be any different? I wanted the album to have the same craziness and unpredictability as the characters. One minute you're listening to something completely filmy, and the next minute Bali and I are doing 'Mango Shake'. Getting artistes like Udit Narayan sir, Javed-Mohsin, Payal Dev and so many others on board has been incredible. I've also written for a couple of songs, which made it even more fun for me”.

“We've had a great time putting this album together, and I hope people have just as much fun listening to it”, he added.

--IANS

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