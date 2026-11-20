New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underlined mutual trust and shared civilisational values as the bedrock of stronger regional cooperation while addressing the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, the first such platform under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said mutual trust arises only when nations and peoples recognise what they hold in common.

“Today the need is to focus on what is shared among us,” he said, drawing from India’s own experience to argue that an inclusive outlook turns diversity into a source of strength rather than division.

“When we adopt this liberal vision, our diversity itself becomes the foundation of our unity,” PM Modi said.

He noted that Indians remain deeply connected despite speaking many languages, following varied lifestyles and upholding different traditions.

“In India we accept diversity, we celebrate diversity,” he added, attributing this approach to the ancient wisdom of the Vedas that had been recited at the start of the forum.

Quoting a famous Vedic verse, the Prime Minister said: “Sangachchhadhwam Samvadadhvam Sam Vo Manansi Jaanataam” — which means “Let us walk together, let us speak together, and let our minds be in harmony.”

He presented the verse as a guiding principle for the new SCO dialogue process. PM Modi congratulated participants on the launch of the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, describing its inaugural nature as especially significant.

He extended best wishes for “successful and meaningful discussions” that could deepen understanding among member states.

The forum brings together representatives from SCO countries to explore historical, cultural and civilisational linkages as a means of fostering trust and cooperation.

Officials present said the platform is intended to complement existing political, security and economic tracks by highlighting the rich, overlapping civilisational heritage of Eurasia.

India has long positioned itself as a civilisational state that views plurality not as a challenge but as an asset, he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks reinforced that message on a multilateral stage, linking domestic experience with the broader goals of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

By stressing dialogue, shared values and mutual respect, PM Modi set a constructive tone for the new forum. Organisers hope the discussions will produce practical ideas for cultural exchanges, academic collaboration and people-to-people contact among SCO members.

The Prime Minister said India’s commitment to the spirit of collective progress is rooted in civilisational understanding.

--IANS

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