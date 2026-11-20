Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has revealed the unlikely gift that he once received from his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The actor shared that Arnold once gave his family an huge portrait of himself dressed as Santa Claus as a Christmas present.

Chris Pratt recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, and shared how Arnold, 79, arranged a secret photoshoot before presenting the family with the painting, which showed him as Saint Nick while surrounded by his grandchildren.

Chris, who is married to Arnold’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 36, said the former California governor had developed a reputation for giving elaborate and thoughtful presents.

The actor said, “We also have a giant portrait that he painted for us of him as Santa Claus”.

He clarified Arnold had arranged for an artiste to create the painting rather than producing it himself, as he said, “He had it commissioned. It’s a beautiful piece. It’s huge”.

The actor described his father-in-law as someone who regularly makes an effort to surprise relatives and friends with personalised presents.

He said, “He’s an amazing man, an incredibly thoughtful gift giver. It’s one of his languages, gifts. He’s always giving people, everybody, really thoughtful, amazing gifts”.

The painting was created after Arnold invited his grandchildren to his home while his Christmas decorations were on display.

He recalled the children had been photographed around the tree without being told what the pictures would eventually be used for.

“And he brought the kids over one day when the Christmas tree was up and had a photographer there and had them posing around the tree. (He) took snapshots of the kids and didn’t think much of it”, he added.

Meanwhile, Arnold is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘The Man with the Bag’, which is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on December 2, 2026.

--IANS

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