Drew Barrymore recalls getting ‘sick’ of pink T-shirt and white pants in ‘50 First Dates’

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Drew Barrymore recalled how she grew tired of wearing pink T-shirts and white pants while shooting the romantic comedy “50 First Dates”, saying that she never expected to get so sick of the outfit.

Speaking about Halloween and her love for dressing up, the actress on the Drew Barrymore Show reminisced about the iconic look from the 2004 film, in which she starred opposite Adam Sandler.

Barrymore said: “Oh, the pink T-shirt, white pants. Boy, I never knew I'd get so sick of that outfit. We had so many of those pink T-shirts and white pants. And every day for four months, I wore those pink T-shirts and white pants. Boy, I never knew I'd get so sick of that outfit.”

“50 First Dates” was directed by Peter Segal. It follows the story of Henry Roth, a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy Whitmore. When he discovers she has amnesia, and forgets him when she falls asleep, he resolves to win her over again each new day.

She was then asked by an audience member about her Halloween costume this year, to which the actress said: “I have not dressed up for Halloween in a long time, which is so stupid because it's my favorite holiday.”

Barrymore added: “Halloween is like, oh no, you can come from whatever background and just be the freak you are. And you don't have to get someone something, you don't have to show up and be like, this is what I have to get. I will say I do love a mask.”

“Darth Vader was my first crush and anybody can be anonymous in a mask. And so that's kind of pleasant. That's what I've done. I've just gone to like the local, you know, pharmacy and picked out like a mask. And then I kind of start to build an outfit around that.”

--IANS

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