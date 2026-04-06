'Dravid rarely seen inside…': Kumble’s witty take on pavilion end honour at Chinnaswamy

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Legendary India spinner Anil Kumble shared a hilarious take on being honoured with the pavilion end at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium named after him, saying the pavilion end has not been named after Rahul Dravid because he either spent most of his time outside it or because he was ‘rarely seen inside’ once he walked out with the bat.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) unveiled the "Anil Kumble End" and the "Rahul Dravid End" ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, recognising the contributions of two of Karnataka and India’s finest cricketers.

Kumble shared a light-hearted remark involving Dravid. "Probably because Rahul spent most of his time outside the pavilion. When he used to bat, he was rarely seen inside," he told JioStar.

The pavilion end of the stadium has now been named after Kumble, referencing his bowling style and long spells during his career. "And I have been given the pavilion end, probably because it is close to the pavilion and you don’t need a run-up to bowl from there. When I played, I bowled a lot of overs from both ends, so why did they give me the pavilion end?,” he joked.

Reflecting on the honour, Kumble admitted the gesture had exceeded anything he had imagined during his playing days. "I never thought that there would be a permanent end at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in my name. It’s a special feeling," he added.

The former leg-spinner, who remains India’s highest wicket-taker across formats, also reminisced about his early connection with the iconic venue, tracing it back to his childhood. "I was 9 years old when I first came to this stadium to watch a Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. So, yes, this feels surreal."

The ceremony, attended by KSCA officials, including president Venkatesh Prasad, marked a significant tribute to two stalwarts whose careers have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket.

--IANS

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