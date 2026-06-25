June 25, 2026 12:41 PM हिंदी

Drake tells the Backstreet Boys his first kiss was on a song by them

Drake tells the Backstreet Boys his first kiss was on a song by them

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Pop boy band The Backstreet Boys shared that rapper Drake had once told him that he had his first kiss to one their tracks.

It was in an interview with Billboard, the boy band shared the revelation, reports people.com.

"For my kids, probably the coolest thing that ever happened is when we were on the DNA Tour," Kevin Richardson began.

During the tour stop in Drake's native Toronto, the band, which also includes Nick Carter, Howie D, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell, went to a restaurant that happened to be the "Nokia" singer's go-to stop.

"The maître d' is like, 'Excuse me, Drake is here, and he would love — when you're finished — he would love to be able to come over and say hi.’ He told a story about, like, his first kiss was to one of our songs,” Richardson shared

That conversation led to Drake joining them on stage in Toronto during their performance of "I Want It That Way" in 2022.

"He was like, ‘Could I come through?'" Richardson remembered.

At the time, the band called Drake their "sixth member," and the 39-year-old "Passionfruit" singer told the audience why the song was so special to him.

"At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah — for the first time in my life — this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her," he said, as seen in video footage shared by a fan in attendance.

Drake continued, "It was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like, you know, I had a shot at being cool."

"If she can see me now, you know what I'm talking about?" he quipped.

In July, the Backstreet Boys will return to Sphere in Las Vegas for their Into the Millennium residency. The Backstreet Boys' latest release is "Bottle Up," is used the theme song for the new Paw Patrol: The Dino movie.

--IANS

dc/

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