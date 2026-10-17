October 17, 2026 11:22 AM हिंदी

Dr Shriram Nene recalls Hindu wedding with Madhuri Dixit as he marks their 27th wedding anniversary

Dr Shriram Nene recalls Hindu wedding with Madhuri Dixit as he marks their 27th wedding anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Dr Shriram Nene recalled his Hindu wedding with actress Madhuri Dixit as the couple marked their 27th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Shriram shared a heartfelt note reflecting on their journey together. He recalled how they celebrated their love with family, traditions, blessings, and the sacred vows of their Hindu wedding. “Two days after saying ‘I do,’ we celebrated our love with family, traditions, blessings, and the sacred vows of our Hindu wedding. On October 17, 1999, we promised to walk through life together, side by side, through every joy, challenge, and adventure,” he wrote.

Looking back at their 27 years of marriage, he said the seven steps they took during their wedding had taken them further than they could ever have imagined.

“27 years later, those seven steps have taken us further than we could ever have imagined. From two people in love to a beautiful family and a lifetime of shared dreams, what a remarkable journey it has been,” Shriram added. Calling Madhuri his favourite person, best friend and greatest adventure, Nene expressed his love for his wife and looked forward to spending more years together.

“Madhuri, you’re still my favourite person, my best friend, and my greatest adventure. Here’s to walking the next million steps together,” he wrote.

Nene also shared some rare photographs from their wedding and intimate celebrations with family and friends. The pictures offer a glimpse into their early days together, capturing moments from their ring ceremony and festivities with their loved ones.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on October 17, 1999. They are parents to two sons, Arin and Ryan.

Madhuri was introduced to Shriram Nene by her brother, and the two dated for six months before tying the knot. At the peak of her Bollywood career, Madhuri moved to the US after their marriage, before the couple eventually returned to India.

--IANS

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Dr Shriram Nene recalls Hindu wedding with Madhuri Dixit as he marks their 27th wedding anniversary

Dr Shriram Nene recalls Hindu wedding with Madhuri Dixit as he marks their 27th wedding anniversary