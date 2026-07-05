Dr Mandaviya leads nationwide 80th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, led the nationwide 80th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, organised in collaboration with Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations.

Celebrating 100 years of spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai, the National Capital saw over 9000 individuals explode with enthusiasm while participating in a community run and ride, apart from Zumba and Yoga sessions. Elsewhere, the cycling drive was organised in association with Art of Living, Heartfulness, and Isha Foundation.

Started in December 2024 by Dr Mandaviya, the event has transformed into a mass movement mobilising citizens of all age groups to dedicate “fitness ki dose, aadha ghanta roz” (dedicate 30 minutes every day to become fit). Till now, more than 30 lakh people have participated in the event at thousands of locations across the country.

This one-of-a-kind event encourages common people to take out time for their personal health and fitness through various activities like running, cycling, performing yoga, and Zumba, among others. To attract children, there is also a dedicated Game Zone which has life-sized chess, ludo, apart from carrom, table tennis, futsal, and badminton.

Addressing the vociferous crowd, the Union Sports Minister said that Sundays on Cycle intends to end the menace of obesity:

“One out of 4 persons in India is overweight. Fitness is essential for all citizens. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of a Viksit Bharat in 2047. For any country to be counted as a developed nation, the health of its citizens is essential, and to remain healthy, citizens need to be fit. I would urge all Indians to set aside at least one hour from their mobile screens and dedicate that time to their personal health by engaging in sports activities. Sundays on Cycle is a part of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Fit India movement, and all citizens must run or cycle to keep their heart and body healthy,” he said.

The community fitness ride began with Vedic invocations and lamp lighting by Dr Mandaviya, along with Nimish Gulabrai Pandya, All India President of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), MYAS, Deepti Mukherjee, Secretary, Corporate Affairs, and other dignitaries. This was followed by a public pledge of Nasha Mukt Bharat before the community fitness ride began.

Talking about the event, Nimish Pandya said: “Fit India’s motto is to make every Indian citizen fit and healthy, while Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation’s motto is to love all, serve all. So, this coming together of both institutions for this 80th edition of Sundays on Cycle is an excellent amalgamation. Everyone witnessed the high energy and enthusiasm of people from all age groups participating in either a community run or a cycling event. The youth need to inculcate good habits, as we say that only a good body can be home to a good mind and soul. The youth should not abuse but take good care of their bodies. This is also the cornerstone of our Indian culture.”

Noted actor Naseer Abdullah graced the event and labelled it an “amazing experience.” The 70-year-old said later: “The Hon’ble Sports Minister was here and he gave a very inspiring speech before cycling along with the public. It was an amazing feeling to see thousands of people converge at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. I am not used to waking up so early, but today, by watching the enthusiasm and energy of the crowd, I felt it was worth it.”

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

--IANS

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