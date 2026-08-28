DPL: South Delhi Superstarz women cruise to 60-run win over East Delhi Riders

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) South Delhi Superstarz Women produced a dominant all-round performance to register a comprehensive 60-run victory over East Delhi Riders Women in the women’s leg of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026.

Batting first, South Delhi Superstarz posted an imposing 179/6 in 20 overs which is also the highest total in this edition, powered by a sensational unbeaten knock from captain Shweta Sehrawat.

The left-handed batter took the East Delhi bowling attack apart, smashing 75 not out off just 36 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

Shweta found good support from Tanisha Singh, who scored a brisk 40 off 27 deliveries with six boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Nishika Singh also contributed 29 off 26 balls, while Tanishqa Singh (10) and Ekta Bhadana (8) helped the side maintain the momentum in the middle and death overs.

For East Delhi Riders, Parunika Sisodia was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 23 runs from her four overs.

Simran Bahadur, Purva Siwach and Bharti Rawal took one wicket apiece.

Chasing 180, East Delhi Riders struggled to build partnerships and were restricted to 119/8 in their 20 overs.

Simran Bahadur top-scored with 25 off 20 balls, while Purva Siwach also made 25 off 19 deliveries.

Pragya Rawat contributed 20 off 26 balls, but the required run rate remained out of reach.

South Delhi’s bowling attack kept the pressure on throughout the innings. Disha Nagar was the standout performer, claiming 3/25 in four overs, while Himakshi Choudhary returned impressive figures of 2/20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium which will also host the international fixtures between India and Afghanistan.

Kashish and Mayuri Singh picked up one wicket each.

With East Delhi unable to accelerate during the middle and final overs, South Delhi completed a convincing 60-run victory, with Shweta Sehrawat’s outstanding half-century setting the platform for a commanding win.

--IANS

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