DPL 2026: West Delhi Lions cruise to eight-wicket win over East Delhi Riders in rain-hit clash

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Defending champions West Delhi Lions registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over East Delhi Riders in a rain-curtailed Delhi Premier League (DPL) afternoon match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Set a revised target of 58 runs in seven overs following the rain interruption, the Ayush Doseja-led Lions batted in a blazing fashion to complete the chase in 4.1 overs. Batting first, the Riders reached 95/5 in 15 overs before heavy rain halted play. Before rain came in the way, the Riders had a disastrous start as opener Dhruv Kaushik was dismissed on the very first ball of the match.

Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh rebuilt the innings with a 53-run partnership for the second wicket. Rana struck a 20-ball 32 before his departure triggered a middle-order collapse. Sujal top-scored with a 22-ball 34 before being dismissed.

Mayank Gusain was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions by returning figures of 2-16 in three overs, while Shubham Dubey claimed 2-17 in his three-over spell and Tishant Dabla took Kaushik’s scalp.

In reply, the Lions lost opener Ankit Kumar (4) early in the chase. However, Krish Yadav turned the game decisively in the Lions’ favour by blasting an unbeaten 34 off 14 balls. Alongside Jitesh Singh (16 off eight balls), Krish ensured the likes of Mayank Yadav and Simarjeet Singh (2-25) were hit for plenty of runs to seal a dramatic victory for the Lions with nearly three overs remaining.

Brief scores:

East Delhi Riders 95/5 in 15 overs (Sujal Singh 34, Arpit Rana 32; Mayank Gusain 2-16, Shubham Dubey 2-17) lost to West Delhi Lions 58/2 in 4.1 overs (Krish Yadav 34 not out; Rounak Waghela 1-12) by 8 wickets (via DLS method).

--IANS

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