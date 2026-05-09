​Doubts persist in US over durability of diplomatic engagement with Pakistan

Washington, May 9 (IANS) Although Pakistan has gained temporary geopolitical relevance, concerns persist in the United States over its credibility as a long-term investment destination or trading partner, a report said on Saturday.

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According to a report in the American magazine ‘The National Interest’, the mineral-rich Balochistan province of Pakistan remains mired in insurgency, with militant groups frequently attacking infrastructure and foreign-supported projects. The fragile security environment "reinforces skepticism" among US investors and policymakers.

It added that in an administration driven largely by transactional ties, this gap casts doubt over the durability of Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement with Washington.

The report noted that, amid Pakistan's effort to mediate between Iran and the United States, skepticism persists among US lawmakers over treating Pakistan as a credible long-term ally.

Senator Ted Cruz, a close ally of US President Donald Trump and member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, expressed doubts regarding Pakistan’s reliability as a long-term partner.

“I’ve long described Pakistan as a problematic ally. They are an ally, but there are challenges we struggle with," The National Interest quoted Cruz as saying.

“To the extent that the Iranian mullahs will listen to the leaders of Pakistan… that is helpful,” he said, adding, “President Trump has thanked the Pakistani leadership for their engagement at the end of the day.”

Senator Cory Booker raised similar concerns, citing Pakistan’s track record on terrorism. “There are a lot of things that raise my attention — that before trusting them, we should verify,” said Booker, also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Last month, on the first anniversary of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which witnessed Pakistan-backed terrorists gunning down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion, US Congressman Brad Sherman had accused Pakistan of continuing to shelter terrorist groups.

At an event organised by the Indian Embassy in Washington in Capitol Hill, Sherman alleged that terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) continue to operate from safe havens inside Pakistan.

“As the world focuses on Islamabad, where the [Iran] talks are taking place, or not taking place, or might be taking place, we have to use this as an opportunity to demand that the Pakistani government clamp down on the LeT and the JeM [Jaish-e-Mohammed]," Sherman stated.

The remarks underscored that Pakistan’s diplomatic moments have done little to improve its standing in Washington.

“The dominant view, at least on Capitol Hill, remains that engagement with Pakistan is conditional and episodic rather than evidence of structural trust,” it noted.

--IANS

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