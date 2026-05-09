Dortmund secure runner-up spot as Frankfurt's hopes fade

Berlin, May 9 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund sealed second place in the Bundesliga with a 3-2 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, whose push for a place suffered another damaging setback.

Frankfurt made a start as Can Uzun put the visitors ahead after only two minutes, finishing into the right corner after Mahmoud Dahoud had held the ball under pressure in the Dortmund area and laid it back.

Dortmund, short of rhythm lately, needed time to settle but gradually forced Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer into action. Julian Brandt, captaining Borussia Dortmund in his final home appearance, crossed for Samuele Inacio, whose header was kept out by Zetterer. The goalkeeper then denied Brandt and Jobe Bellingham in quick succession, reports Xinhua.

The equaliser arrived in the 42nd minute after Brandt dispossessed Arthur Theate in midfield. Marcel Sabitzer released Julian Ryerson on the right, and his low delivery was steered in by Serhou Guirassy.

Dortmund struck again in first-half stoppage time. Nico Schlotterbeck began the move and, after Jobe Bellingham and Maximilian Beier combined, finished into the right corner to complete the turnaround.

Frankfurt saw a Fares Chaibi effort ruled out for offside after the break, but Dortmund controlled long spells of the second half. Ryerson missed a chance to extend the lead before the decisive third goal came in the 72nd minute, when Bellingham found Beier and the forward supplied youngster Inacio for his first Bundesliga goal.

Brandt later departed to a standing ovation, while Niklas Sule was given an emotional late appearance. Frankfurt narrowed the deficit in the 87th minute through substitute Jonathan Burkardt after Ansgar Knauff's work on the left, and Jean-Matteo Bahoya then went close.

Frankfurt must still overtake seventh-placed SC Freiburg to reach the Conference League, but its hopes could be over if Freiburg wins at Hamburger SV. Dortmund visits Werder Bremen on the final day, while Frankfurt hosts VfB Stuttgart.

"We are disappointed when we look at the result and the points because we had opportunities to take all three. But when I look at the performance, the team did everything and gave everything for the club," Frankfurt coach Albert Riera said.

--IANS

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