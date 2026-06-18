‘Doraemon’ to bring his ‘magical anywhere door’ to Indian cinemas on October 2

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The popular earless robotic cat Doraemon is all set to bring his “anywhere door” to the Indian theatres as the film “Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil” is all set to release on October 2.

The film will be bringing an exciting underwater adventure of friendship, courage, and discovery to audiences nationwide. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, allowing fans across multiple regions to experience the story in their local languages.

This film is based on the original manga by FUJIKO F FUJIO, the legendary creator of the Doraemon series, whose beloved characters and imaginative storytelling have captivated generations of readers and viewers around the world.

The theatrical release is being led by TV Asahi and PVR INOX Pictures, India's leading theatrical distribution studio, with Black White Orange (BWO, India’s leading licensing & brand consulting agency) leading the film’s fan engagement, consumer experience, and promotional activations, with strategic consulting and market advisory support from Happening 365 Synergies.

“We are honored to finally bring Doraemon to the big screen in India after 20 years. In this movie, Doraemon and his friends set off on a grand adventure in the deep ocean. We hope children across India—as well as those who grew up with Doraemon—will enjoy this special journey together with them.” said Maiko Sumida, Head of Animation Sales and Development, International Business Department, TV Asahi.

As part of nationwide Doraemon campaign rollout, the character will make its first public appearance at CORE, India’s pop culture festival organized by BWO, taking place on June 20 and 21, 2026 at the Jio World Convention Center, Mumbai.

The India release will also feature a nationwide fan engagement campaign led by Black White Orange (BWO).

“Doraemon has enjoyed an incredibly special connection with Indian audiences for generations, and we are excited to bring this new theatrical adventure to fans across the country in a truly immersive way...” said Mitali Desai, COO & Co-founder, Black White Orange (BWO).

“Doraemon is a character that has transcended generations and holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. At a time when the growing popularity of anime and Japanese storytelling continues to find passionate audiences across India, we are delighted to bring Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil to theatres across the country and create a shared big-screen experience for families, children, and longtime fans alike,” said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures.

Gianchandani added: “This release further strengthens our commitment to bringing globally loved stories and iconic characters to Indian audiences through the theatrical experience.”

Doraemon's story revolves around an earless robotic cat named Doraemon, who travels back in time from the 22nd century to assist a boy named Nobita Nobi in his day-to-day life. The manga spawned a media franchise. It was adapted into three different anime TV series in 1973, 1979, and 2005.

--IANS

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