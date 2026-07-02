Don’t think I was utilised properly in last year’s Tests in England, says Shardul Thakur

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) India’s seam bowling all‑rounder Shardul Thakur has said he was under‑utilised during last year’s Anderson‑Tendulkar Trophy in England, adding that he remains determined to play international cricket again.

Thakur, 34, appeared in the Tests in Leeds and Old Trafford, scoring 1, 4, and 41 runs while bowling just 27 overs across the two matches and taking two scalps. “I 100 per cent desire to play for India again. At the back of my mind, it's always there. Even if you're dropped or discarded, I think hope is a very strong word.

“As long as hope is alive, everything is possible. It's very hard to comment on why I may have missed out on a few selections. But after the 2024‑25 season, the kind of season I had, I think I could have played a few more games and literally made a difference. When I played in England, I don't think I was utilised properly. In batting, yes, it was my mistake that I played a loose shot in Leeds.

“But in Manchester, I batted beautifully, I would say, because it was overcast, the ball was swinging, and there was one length from where the ball was hardly bouncing. I survived that spell, and India still put up a very, very strong total in the first innings. Then the pitch became flat, and we were also able to save the game,” Thakur, who captains Mumbai across formats, told reporters on the sidelines of a Mumbai Cricket Association 2026/27 season launch event on Wednesday.

Thakur, who has featured in 13 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 25 T20Is, said he is still very much ready to play for India again whenever called up. “So it's not that I didn't make any contribution when I last played for India. But yes, I think I deserved a few more opportunities. I would say it was more about being under‑bowled and being used in the wrong phases. There were some calculation errors, I would say. Hope is still alive. If, in the near future, they ever ask me to play for India again, I'll be ready.

“Playing for India is a dream – everyone's dream. Even during my previous stints with the Indian team, there were a handful of games where I made an impact and literally won matches for the team. So, even in the near future, or whenever I make a comeback, I'm still willing to contribute as much as I can (both in red-ball and white-ball cricket).”

He further felt the key to Mumbai having a dominant season would be in playing quality pacers. “We are looking forward to bringing in a lot of young fast bowlers. But they also need to respond with performances. In club and A-Division cricket, they need to pick up lots of five-wicket hauls.

“When you start the season with a strong message, there is always a purpose to practise. If you are mentally switched on, you are looking forward to improving your fitness, sharpening your skills, and learning something new.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/