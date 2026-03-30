DMK vs AIADMK: Who offers more? Welfare race heats up ahead of polls

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK have released comprehensive election manifestos, packed with welfare-oriented promises aimed at key voter groups, particularly women, farmers, and low-income households.

The DMK, which had made 505 promises in the 2021 elections, has expanded its commitments to 525 assurances this time. In comparison, the AIADMK, seeking a return to power, has announced 297 promises, focusing on a mix of welfare schemes and targeted subsidies.

A major highlight of both manifestos is the emphasis on women-centric schemes.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that homemakers from non-income tax-paying families would receive Rs 8,000 coupons to purchase or replace essential household appliances. The DMK has also promised to double the monthly financial assistance for women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has pledged that free refrigerators will be provided to ration card holders if the party forms the government. Additionally, under the ‘Kula Vilakku’ scheme, the AIADMK has proposed a Rs 2,000 subsidy for all family card holders, positioning it as a direct benefit to households across the state.

Both parties have made overlapping promises in the social welfare sector.

They have assured an increase in old-age pension from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 and a hike in fishing ban relief assistance from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000.

For persons with disabilities, Stalin has proposed raising the allowance to Rs 2,500, while Palaniswami has committed to increasing it to Rs 2,000.

In the education sector, the DMK has pledged to distribute free laptops to 35 lakh students pursuing higher education over the next five years. The AIADMK has also included a similar proposal, promising laptops for students studying in government and government-aided colleges.

Housing and rural development feature prominently in both manifestos. The DMK has committed to constructing 10 lakh houses within five years, while the AIADMK has promised free housing for homeless families under its ‘Amma Illam’ scheme.

Farmers have also been targeted with key promises, including raising the minimum support price of paddy to Rs 3,500 per quintal and sugarcane to Rs 4,500 per tonne.

In healthcare, Stalin has proposed increasing the income ceiling for insurance eligibility to Rs 5 lakh and coverage to Rs 10 lakh, while Palaniswami has assured full government funding for major treatments such as heart surgeries and cancer care.

Both parties have reiterated their opposition to certain aspects of the National Education Policy and pledged to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights. They have also promised to push for moving education back to the State List.

As campaigning gains momentum, the manifestos underscore a fierce electoral contest driven by welfare politics and competitive populism.

--IANS

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