Puducherry polls: DMK leader files nomination ahead of seat-sharing deal with Congress

Puducherry, March 18 (IANS) Even as seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress party remained inconclusive, the DMK has moved ahead with the electoral process by filing a nomination for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections, signalling growing urgency within the alliance.

The DMK and Congress are expected to contest the elections as allies in Puducherry, continuing their broader political partnership. However, discussions over the allocation of constituencies between the two parties are still underway and have not yet reached a formal conclusion.

Amid this backdrop, DMK leader and sitting MLA L. Sambath submitted his nomination papers from the Mudaliarpet constituency, where he has expressed his intention to contest.

The nomination was filed at the office of the Deputy District Collector, functioning from the old District Collectorate premises in Puducherry.

The development is being seen as a strategic move by the DMK to stay ahead in the electoral timeline, even as alliance talks continue behind the scenes. Political observers note that such early nominations are not uncommon in situations where parties are confident of retaining specific constituencies, regardless of ongoing negotiations.

Sources indicate that the seat-sharing discussions between the DMK and Congress have reached an advanced stage, with both sides working to finalise a mutually agreeable formula.

The delay in sealing the agreement is believed to stem from last-minute adjustments and demands over key constituencies. Despite the lack of a formal agreement so far, leaders from both parties have maintained that the alliance remains intact and that a final announcement is imminent.

There is a growing expectation that the seat-sharing arrangement will be concluded later in the day, paving the way for coordinated campaign efforts.

The Puducherry Assembly elections are expected to witness a closely fought contest, with alliances playing a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

As the deadline for filing nominations approaches, political activity in the union territory has intensified, with parties accelerating both negotiations and preparations on the ground.

--IANS

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