May 09, 2026 10:21 AM हिंदी

Djokovic knocked out of Italian Open by Croatian qualifier Prizmic

Djokovic knocked out of Italian Open by qualifier Prizmic

Rome, May 9 (IANS) Six-time Italian Open champion Novak Djokovic was eliminated in three sets by world No. 79 Dario Prizmic, who came back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

It is the first time Djokovic has lost in his opening match in the Italian capital (18-1). Prizmic has now earned two Top 10 wins, having beaten Ben Shelton en route to the third round at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid last month.

The 20-year-old is aiming to advance to the fourth round at this level for the first time and next plays Ugo Humbert.

Djokovic controlled proceedings from the outset, steadily increasing the pressure and securing two breaks to comfortably wrap up the first set after just 40 minutes.

Possibly troubled by stomach discomfort, Djokovic's level dropped sharply in the second set. His shots lost depth, his precision faded, and his composition seemed to unravel. Between grimaces and visible frustration, he quickly found himself trailing 4-0 against a fearless Prizmic.

Rather than shrinking under the moment, the young Croatian continued to push relentlessly, forcing more mistakes from the 24-time Grand Slam champion and driving the match into a deciding third set .

Djokovic initially stayed competitive in the decider—until he stumbled at the first real danger, surrendering serve on the first break point he faced.

From that point on, Djokovic was unable to create a single break opportunity of his own. He tried repeatedly to pressure Prizmic into errors, but the Croatian, now riding a wave of confidence, held firm and fittingly sealed the biggest win of his career with an ace—his third of the match.

Earlier this year, Djokovic downed Jannik Sinner to reach the championship match at the Australian Open and will hope to have recovered in time for Roland Garros later this month, when the World No. 4 will aim to capture a record-extending 25th major title.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: '18 years and it hurts; all three departments failed,' admits DC's DoC Venugopal Rao

IPL 2026: '18 years and it hurts; all three departments failed,' admits DC's DoC Venugopal Rao

Neetu Kapoor says she doesn't believe in therapy: It's nonsense

Neetu Kapoor says she doesn't believe in therapy: It's nonsense

S. Korea, US join hands to advance shipbuilding cooperation

S. Korea, US join hands to advance shipbuilding cooperation

Kritika Kamra: My favourite from 1960s-1970s is the curtain bangs

Kritika Kamra: My favourite style from 1960s-1970s is the curtain bangs

Nifty, Sensex rise notably this week as crude prices ease, rupee strengthens

Nifty, Sensex rise notably this week as crude prices ease, rupee strengthens

Djokovic knocked out of Italian Open by qualifier Prizmic

Djokovic knocked out of Italian Open by Croatian qualifier Prizmic

Tharun Moorthy clarifies meeting with Chiranjeevi had nothing to do with 'Thudarum' remake! (Photo Credit: Tharun Moorthy/Instagram)

Tharun Moorthy clarifies meeting with Chiranjeevi had nothing to do with 'Thudarum' remake!

Financial inclusion: 3 Jan Suraksha Schemes reach 94.5 crore in cumulative enrolments

Financial inclusion: 3 Jan Suraksha Schemes reach 94.5 crore in cumulative enrolments

Olivia Culpo to welcome second baby with husband Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo to welcome second baby with husband Christian McCaffrey

Dortmund secure runner-up spot as Frankfurt's hopes fade

Dortmund secure runner-up spot as Frankfurt's hopes fade