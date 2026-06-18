Divyanka Tripathi says 'we were carrying a whole new world within us’ as she shares pics from maternity photoshoot

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is currently soaking in all the happiness and joy of being a new mommy.

The actress who took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday night, shared a series of monochrome pictures from an old maternity photoshoot with husband Vivek Dahiya.

The actress, along with the pictures, also penned an emotional note reflecting on the special phase of their lives.

Taking to her social media account, Divyanka wrote, "The world saw a couple waiting. We were carrying a whole new world within us." She further added, "Some memories become even more beautiful once you know the ending."

In one of the black and white pictures, Divyanka is seen resting her head on Vivek's shoulder while in another, Vivek is seen lovingly kissing Divyanka's forehead while gently cradling her baby bump.

For the photoshoot, Divyanka opted a fitted off-shoulder black gown and looked stunning while Vivek complemented her look in an all-black ensemble comprising a blazer, T-shirt and trousers.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi recently welcomed twin boys in the month of May. Ever since then, Divyanka has been sharing snippets of her motherhood journey with fans through social media and vlogs.

In a recent vlog on her YouTube channel, Divyanka had given her fans a glimpse into her life as a new mother and spoke about the distinct personalities of her two babies calling the elder one as T1 and younger one as T2.

"Hamara T2 attention magnet hai. Usko automatically attention mil jaati hai. Aur hamara T1 toh bilkul bade bhai jaisa hai. T1 Shri Ram jaisa hai." (Our T2 is an attention magnet. He automatically draws everyone's attention. And our T1 is just like an elder brother. T1 is like Shri Ram.)

Explaining further, she said, "Woh bas feed leta hai aur aaram karta hai. Time se feed karega aur mujhe disturb bhi nahi karega." (He simply takes his feed and relaxes. He feeds on time and does not disturb me at all.)

Speaking about her younger son, Divyanka shared, "Aur yeh hamare T2 bhai hain. Thodi der baad shararat shuru kar dete hain. Inko feed chahiye hota hai aur feed lete-lete hi so jaate hain." (And this is our T2 brother. He starts getting mischievous after some time. He wants his feed and often falls asleep while feeding.)

–IANS

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