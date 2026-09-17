'Divyangjans' offer prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on PM Modi's birthday

Ayodhya, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Thursday, former East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal visited Ayodhya with a group of 60 people, including 25 differently-abled individuals, to offer prayers at the Ram Temple for the Prime Minister's good health and long life.

Earlier in the day, the group also offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple for Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking to IANS, Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said: "We have arrived in Ayodhya from Delhi by air with a group of 60 people, including 25 differently-abled individuals on the birthday of PM Modi, a world-renowned leader."

"We first visited Hanumangarhi and then offered prayers to Lord Ram. We prayed to Ram Lalla for his (PM Modi's) long and healthy life. We also prayed for the long and healthy life of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has transformed Uttar Pradesh into an 'Uttam Pradesh' (an exemplary state)."

Aggarwal added that Chief Minister Adityanath has worked to ensure the safety of women, and improved law and order in the state.

"He has driven significant development her (Uttar Pradesh); it is our wish that Yogi Adityanath becomes the Chief Minister once again," he remarked.

The former Mayor also said: "This is our eighth air journey. All our air trips take place on Prime Minister Modi's birthday. Earlier we had prayed that may he be elected as Prime Minister again, God answered our prayer."

Om, one of the pilgrims who accompanied Aggarwal, said: "We have prayed to Lord Ram to grant Prime Minister Modi a long life."

Echoing similar view, Aaruhi, also a part of the group, said: "I travelled to Ayodhya by flight. I have sought blessings from the Lord for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life."

Ashok Kumar Kapoor added: "I have come to Ayodhya by air for the first time. I pray to God to grant the Prime Minister a long life. PM Modi is working for all of us."

--IANS

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