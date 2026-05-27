Divya Dutta stresses on the importance of trees while shooting in the sun

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) As a large part of the country faces massive heatwaves, actress Divya Dutta stressed the importance of trees while shooting in the scorching heat.

On Wednesday, Divya dropped a video on her official Instagram handle in which she was seen shooting outdoors in the sun for the promotion of her acclaimed web series, "Chiraiya".

"It is very hot, and the only thing giving us relief is these trees and their shade," she was heard saying.

For the caption, Divya simply wrote, "Hai na? (sic)"

Divya has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her character Kamlesh in "Chiraiya".

In April, she even dropped a picture of a huge banner of the show on social media, along with a heartfelt gratitude note that read, "Years back when i came to the movies, what mesmerized me most was the grand huge banners!! The larger than life presentation of actors !! Some day i wanted to see myself there too...but someone else always adorned them!!.. ek zid ayi phir, ki kisi din to meri tasveer bhi lagegi...phir dheere dheere it happennd.yes it did. And trust me, its the most amazing feeling...when you stand under those mesmerizing banners looking at the grand image of yourself ....khwab bunti hun main...".

Directed by Shashant Shah and backed by SVF Entertainment, "Chiraiya" also stars Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi in crucial roles, along with others.

Divya is extremely active on social media and likes to share every aspect of her life with the netizens.

On Tuesday, she decided to relive some of her childhood memories with a recent train journey filled with friends, food, and fun.

The clip published on social media had Divya playing card games with fellow passengers, along with enjoying the food served by the train authorities.

Divya was also seen soaking in the view outside the window and standing at the gate as the train came to a halt.

--IANS

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