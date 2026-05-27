May 27, 2026 5:41 PM हिंदी

Divya Dutta stresses on the importance of trees while shooting in the sun

Divya Dutta stresses on the importance of trees while shooting in the sun

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) As a large part of the country faces massive heatwaves, actress Divya Dutta stressed the importance of trees while shooting in the scorching heat.

On Wednesday, Divya dropped a video on her official Instagram handle in which she was seen shooting outdoors in the sun for the promotion of her acclaimed web series, "Chiraiya".

"It is very hot, and the only thing giving us relief is these trees and their shade," she was heard saying.

For the caption, Divya simply wrote, "Hai na? (sic)"

Divya has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her character Kamlesh in "Chiraiya".

In April, she even dropped a picture of a huge banner of the show on social media, along with a heartfelt gratitude note that read, "Years back when i came to the movies, what mesmerized me most was the grand huge banners!! The larger than life presentation of actors !! Some day i wanted to see myself there too...but someone else always adorned them!!.. ek zid ayi phir, ki kisi din to meri tasveer bhi lagegi...phir dheere dheere it happennd.yes it did. And trust me, its the most amazing feeling...when you stand under those mesmerizing banners looking at the grand image of yourself ....khwab bunti hun main...".

Directed by Shashant Shah and backed by SVF Entertainment, "Chiraiya" also stars Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi in crucial roles, along with others.

Divya is extremely active on social media and likes to share every aspect of her life with the netizens.

On Tuesday, she decided to relive some of her childhood memories with a recent train journey filled with friends, food, and fun.

The clip published on social media had Divya playing card games with fellow passengers, along with enjoying the food served by the train authorities.

Divya was also seen soaking in the view outside the window and standing at the gate as the train came to a halt.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Vikrant Massey gets emotional about playing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Wo mera sab kuch hain

Vikrant Massey gets emotional about playing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Wo mera sab kuch hain

No discrepancy by ECI or grounds of objection: Muslim leaders welcome SC verdict on SIR

No discrepancy by ECI or grounds of objection: Muslim leaders welcome SC verdict on SIR

Nihal Sarin qualifies for Esports World Cup 2026 chess event. Photo credit: S8UL Esports

Nihal Sarin qualifies for Esports World Cup 2026 chess event

PM Modi to chair NDA Chief Ministers' Council meeting on June 10

PM Modi to chair NDA Chief Ministers' Council meeting on June 10

India's continues to strengthen ties with Caribbean countries via high-level engagements

India's continues to strengthen ties with Caribbean countries via high-level engagements

Women’s T20 WC: Injury rules Laura Delany out as Ireland add teenager Alice Tector (Credit: ICC)

Women’s T20 WC: Injury rules Laura Delany out as Ireland add teenager Alice Tector

'SRH have more match-winners than RR,' says Kumble ahead of eliminator

'SRH have more match-winners than RR,' says Kumble ahead of eliminator

Harry Styles responds after his tour stage set-up is branded ‘worst of all time’

Harry Styles responds after his tour stage set-up is branded ‘worst of all time’

UCC will promote social justice and constitutional spirit: Assam BJP (Photo: Bimal Bora/Instagram)

UCC will promote social justice and constitutional spirit: Assam BJP

Reopen schools and universities for girls, allow women to work: Former Afghan President

Reopen schools and universities for girls, allow women to work: Former Afghan President