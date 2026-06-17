June 17, 2026 10:28 AM हिंदी

Divya Agarwal poses with Akashdeep Saigal on ‘Naagin’ set, says she’s 'glad' to know Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Divya Agarwal poses with Akashdeep Saigal on ‘Naagin’ set, says she’s glad to know Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Divya Agarwal, who has made a special appearance in the finale of “Naagin 7”, has shared a BTS from the supernatural show posing with actor Akashdeep Saigal. She even heaped praise on the lead actress, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, saying she's glad to have gotten to know her.

Divya made an appearance on Naagin 7 as a mysterious Naagin named Sushanta, connected to the AnantKul clan. Meanwhile, Akashdeep Saigal, who marked his return to the small screen after 9 years with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, plays a dark antagonist named Erul in the show about shape-shifting serpents.

Divya, who is known for participating in several reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla 10 Ace of Space 1, Bigg Boss OTT 1, shared a handful of memories from the sets with Akashdeep and an elevator selfie with Priyanka.

She wrote as the caption: “A lot goes on behind the scenes… my first experience on the sets of a tv show and I truly enjoyed it! unfortunately I didn’t get a chance to shoot the finale with everyone…”

“But really grateful to be a part of the best fantasy series lots of love to my fav production - @balajitelefilmslimited Last pictures with the queen herself @priyankachaharchoudhary I’m glad to know you girl,” Divya added.

Divya enters Naagin 7, emerging from a statue. It lays the foundation for the upcoming Naagin 8 story.

“Naagin” is a supernatural fiction TV show, which revolves around shape-shifting serpents. It’s first season commenced in 2015 and featured Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan.

Mouni, Adaa reprised their roles for the second season, which began in 2016. It also had names such as Karanvir Bohra, Kinshuk Mahajan and Sudha Chandran. The third season aired from 2018 to 2019. This edition saw a few new faces including Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V puri, Anita Hassanandani and Rajat Tokas.

The other seasons had popular faces including Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna,Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shrey Mittal and Vatsal Sheth.

--IANS

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