May 31, 2025 5:36 PM हिंदी

Disproportionate assets case: Lokayukta raids Karnataka govt officials' properties in 7 districts

Disproportionate assets case: Lokayukta raids Karnataka govt officials' properties in 7 districts

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids on Saturday across seven districts in the state, at the residences and properties of several government officials in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

The raids are underway in Udupi, Gadag, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Ballari, and Davanagere districts.

Sources confirmed that the raids are being carried out at the residences, offices, and properties of multiple officials, including the District Manager attached to the Devraj Urs Development Corporation; a First Division Assistant (FDA) at the Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner's Office; an executive engineer in Ballari; the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Bada Panchayat near Shiggaon in Haveri; an accounts officer with the Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company (Mescom); the Planning Officer at the Nirmiti Kendra in Gadag; and the Superintendent Engineer attached to the Public Works Department (PWD) in Dharwad.

Lokayukta officials are conducting raids at six different locations linked to the Nirmiti Kendra Planning Officer in Gadag. These include his residence, office, as well as the homes of his son-in-law and brother-in-law.

Additional raids are being carried out at the residences of close relatives in Hoovina Hadagali in Vijayanagara district and in Haveri district.

The raids are being led by Lokayukta DySP Vijaya Biradar.

Sources confirmed that the authorities have seized property documents, a large quantity of gold, and silver articles.

In Kalaburagi city, the residence of the Superintendent Engineer attached to the PWD in Dharwad, located in Husseni Garden, was also raided.

The officer had previously served as an executive engineer in Kalaburagi. Raids have also been conducted at the residence of his brother, as well as at his office and properties located in Ballari and Basavakalyan.

According to sources, officials found property documents related to 25 acres of land on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city. They also recovered documents pertaining to a petrol bunk located on Kalaburagi Airport Road and a crusher industry licensed in his name.

In the Bagalkot district, the residence of an FDA working at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, located in Amingarh town, was raided. The authorities also searched a jewellery store and are verifying ownership documents. Sources confirmed that significant seizures were made during the operation.

In the Haveri district, Lokayukta officials raided the Bada Gram Panchayat office in Shiggaon taluk. They are also examining documents at the PDO's residence, and a separate raid is underway at his residence in Dharwad.

Raids were also conducted at the residence of the Mescom accounts officer in Karkala town. Additionally, searches were carried out at his office and five other locations, including the homes of his relatives.

--IANS

mka/svn

LATEST NEWS

Dark clouds, gusty winds and rain cool down Delhi-NCR after a humid day

Dark clouds, gusty winds and rain cool down Delhi-NCR after a humid day

Aaman Devgan congratulates brother Yug on Karate Kid: 'You killed it, bro'

Aaman Devgan congratulates brother Yug on Karate Kid: 'You killed it, bro'

Omar Marmoush's wonder strike for Manchester City against Bournemouth in May ruled Goal of the Season in Premier League.

Premier League: Marmoush's wonder strike vs Bournemouth ruled Goal of the Season

Pakistan: BLA fighters claim complete control over Surab city in Balochistan

Pakistan: BLA fighters claim 'complete control' over Surab city in Balochistan

Microfinance firm Spandana Sphoorty suffers Rs 434 crore loss in Q4, revenue drops 38 pc

Microfinance firm Spandana Sphoorty suffers Rs 434 crore loss in Q4, revenue drops 38 pc

Anupam Kher shares an anecdote from The Kashmir files: 'Carried this pain with me'

Anupam Kher shares an anecdote from The Kashmir files: 'Carried this pain with me'

Karun Nair boosts case for Test team selection with double ton against England Lions (Credit: Delhi Capitals/X)

Karun Nair boosts case for Test team selection with double ton against England Lions

Maha artist creates ‘rangoli’ with four tonnes of powder to mark 300 birth anniversary of Ahilya Devi Holkar

Maha artist creates ‘rangoli’ with four tonnes of powder to mark 300 birth anniversary of Ahilya Devi Holkar

It's a pleasure to be out there batting alongside Rohit Sharma, says Jonny Bairstow after the duo share 84-run opening partnership against Gujarat Titans in Eliminator clash in New Chandigarh on Friday. IANS photos

IPL 2025: It 's a pleasure to be out there alongside Rohit, says Bairstow

Ishaan Khatter champions empowerment of Bollywood writer community

Ishaan Khatter champions empowerment of Bollywood writer community