Shalini Pandey says she is 'grateful' to the audience as 'Maharaj' turns 1

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Shalini Pandey won a lot of hearts with her sincere portrayal as Kishori in Siddharth P. Malhotra's "Maharaj".

As the movie clocked 1 on Saturday, Shalini used social media to express her gratitude to the audience for showering Kishori with love and admiration.

Her latest Instagram post read, "It’s been a year since you met Kishori.

I had already lived with her for a while, but your love gave her life beyond the screen. Endlessly grateful to you, and to the team that built Maharaj with heart."

Before this, Sharvari aka Viraaj also used social media to thank the audience for loving her character so much.

Sharvari penned on her official Instagram account, “Haan Ke Haan, A dialogue from the script of Maharaj is now an emotion for me! The love that y’all have given Viraaj has been too special.. From recreating the dance steps on the song to making reels on the dialogues to dressing up like Viraaj.. I just want to say thankyou for this love!"

Appreciating team 'Maharaj', she added, "Thankyouuu @yrf #AdityaChopra @siddharthpmalhotra @vaibhavi.merchant @jaideepahlawat @shalzp @Junaid @snehadesaiofficial @netflix_in @monalithakur03 & the whole cast & crew!"

"Aap sabhi ne mujhe itnaaaaa saara pyaar diya, aaj mera pyaar accept karenge? Bolo #HaanKeHaan ? Kyunki ‘Naa’ ka toh option hi nahi hai #1YearOfMaharaj,” Sharvari concluded the post.

Backed by YRF Entertainment, "Maharaj" further marked the Bollywood debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.

Along with Shalini, Junaid, and Sharvari, acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat also played a crucial role in the drama.

"Maharaj" is a cinematic adaptation of the landmark 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, and Saurabh Shah's novel based on the case. The film talks about the journey of a journalist who decides to fight a legal battle with a powerful religious leader of his town, exposing his unreligious practices.

