June 21, 2025 10:46 PM हिंदी

Gulf countries spotlight importance of integrating yoga into daily life

Gulf countries spotlight importance of integrating yoga into daily life

Riyadh, June 21 (IANS) Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Saturday celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) under the global theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', highlighting the significance of yoga for the overall well-being.

The IDY celebrations in Riyadh were organised by the Indian embassy in association with the Saudi Yoga Committee and the Indian diaspora.

Leading Saudi yoga personality and the President of Asian Yogasana Sports Federation Padma Shri Nouf Marwai, Director of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport Shahad Al Mufti, CEO of Saudi Yoga Committee Ahmed Alsady and several other Saudi officials and members of the diplomatic community in the country attended the event.

The Common Yoga Protocol was led by local yoga instructors Nervin Asharam and Seema Ghanam.

In Kuwait, over 1500 people came together at the Salmiya Boulevard Cricket Ground to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga. The grand yoga session was organised by the Indian embassy in Kuwait in association with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the Ministry of Ayush, and in collaboration with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The participants from all walks of life — including diplomats, students, Indian community members, and yoga enthusiasts — gathered early Saturday morning to take part in the event.

Addressing the crowd, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, highlighted the importance of integrating yoga into daily life for overall well-being. He thanked all attendees for their enthusiastic participation in the celebrations.

The event witnessed participation from Padma Shri awardees Acharya H.R. Nagendra, founder of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, and Sheikha Shaikha A.J. Sabah, a prominent member of the Kuwaiti royal family and a strong advocate for yoga in the region.

Additionally, the Indian embassy in the UAE, together with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, organised IDY celebrations at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC). The Chief guest of the event, Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence, along with tennis ace Sania Mirza and Indian Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir joined yoga enthusiasts in celebration of the global festival.

--IANS

int/scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Indian junior men’s hockey team starts 4-Nation Tournament with 1-7 loss to hosts Germany in Berlin on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Indian jr men’s hockey team starts 4-Nation Tournament with 1-7 loss to hosts Germany

Shubman Gill’s batting has improved significantly, says former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after newly appointed India captain scored a century in the first Test against England in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI

Shubman Gill’s batting has improved significantly, says Sourav Ganguly

Chennai Bulls produce comeback for the ages, beat Bengaluru Bravehearts in the Rugby Premier League Season 1 at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Photo credit: RPL

RPl Season 1: Chennai Bulls produce comeback for the ages, beat Bengaluru Bravehearts

Century stand between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope takes England to 107/1, trail India by 364 runs at tea on the second day of the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket

1st Test: Duckett-Pope century stand takes England to 107/1, trail India by 364 runs

Suryakumar Yadav-fanboy Abhishek Pathak smashes 33-ball ton in Madhya Pradesh League 2025

MP League 2025: SKY-fanboy Abhishek Pathak smashes 33-ball ton in Madhya Pradesh League 2025

'Fuel Mayday' call: Indigo flight with 168 passengers makes emergency landing in Bengaluru

'Fuel Mayday' call: Indigo flight with 168 passengers makes emergency landing in Bengaluru

France, Germany and Spain celebrate International Day of Yoga

France, Germany and Spain celebrate International Day of Yoga

Siliguri Strikers register 2nd consecutive win, strengthen position on points table in Bengal Pro T20 League in Kolkata on Saturday.

Bengal Pro T20: Siliguri Strikers register 2nd consecutive win, strengthen position on points table

Yoga day celebrations create an isle of peace as clouds of war hang over UN

Yoga day celebrations create an isle of peace as clouds of war hang over UN

Shalini Pandey says she is 'grateful' to the audience as 'Maharaj' turns 1

Shalini Pandey says she is 'grateful' to the audience as 'Maharaj' turns 1