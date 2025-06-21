International Day of Yoga celebrated across Southeast Asia

Kuala Lumpur, June 21 (IANS) Thousands of yoga enthusiasts from several Southeast Asian nations -- including Malaysia, Laos, and the Philippines -- participated in various events to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), on Saturday.

Emphasising the unifying and healing power of yoga, over 1200 enthusiasts joined the IDY event in Malaysia at the iconic Batu Caves Complex in Kuala Lumpur.

The event was attended by High Commissioners, Ambassadors and members of diplomatic corps, senior government officials, NGOs, members of various community, cultural and yoga associations, members of Indian diaspora, and school children as well as people from all walks and ages.

In addition, 50 Indian Armed Forces officers and crew from Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karmuk, which is visiting Malaysia to commemorate 11th IDY, joined the Yoga session at Batu Caves.

This year's IDY is themed as "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", reflecting on how yoga integrates humanity with nature.

Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu, Secretary General, Ministry of Youth and Sports in Malaysia, joined the event as the chief guest on the occasion of the 11th IDY.

Addressing the event, the Secretary General said that the theme for this year' IDY, "Yoga for One World, One Health" is quite apt for the current day demands on people across the world to balance healthy living with mental well-being.

Kangayatkarasu informed that yoga has been recognised by the government of Malaysia as a sport under an act of Parliament. He also commended the role of the Indian High Commission in Malaysia and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre, Cultural Wing of the High Commission of India, in promoting yoga among schools, universities, and among all walks of life.

B N Reddy, India's High Commissioner to Malaysia, welcomed yoga enthusiasts and elaborated on the importance of yoga in the context of this year's theme, with a focus on the transformational power of yoga to enhance the well-being of individuals and its contribution to a healthier society.

The Indian High Commissioner highlighted yoga's wider role, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's quote of "Yoga will change the way you live your life". He also mentioned that PM Modi extended an inspiring appeal to people across the globe to embrace yoga for holistic well-being and vibrant living.

In Laos, over 1,000 yoga enthusiasts gathered in the capital city of Vientiane to celebrate the IDY. Ambassador of India to Laos, Yogeshwar Sangwan, emphasised yoga's power for peace and wellness.

The event witnessed participation from Vilavanh Bounsoukhtay, Director General, Ministry of Education and Sports in Laos, as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by Tourism Laos, Cosmopolitan Laos and Miss Universe Laos as special guests.

In the Philippines, over 300 yoga practitioners, enthusiasts, and guests attended the IDY celebration and participated in the Common Yoga Protocol Session held at the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta - Sports Complex in Las Pinas City. The session included yoga postures, pranayama and meditation.

The event organised by the Indian Embassy in Manila was attended by Harsh Kumar Jain, Ambassador of India to the Philippines and Aranud Peral, UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines. In addition, Ma. Teresa C. Inigo, Director General, Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care; Anthony Jose Tamayo, President, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta; and Maxene Magalona, Filipina actress and yoga teacher, also attended the event.

