SL vs Ban: Fan with cobras and monkey in attendance takes ‘Naagin Derby’ to an extreme level

Galle, June 21 (IANS) Fans and players alike at the Galle International Stadium were treated to a sight unlike anything hitherto seen in a cricket match. Amongst the spectators, one particular fan caught the eye of the television cameraman. A snake charmer was enjoying the proceedings on the final day of the first Test with two cobras and a monkey grasping the cricketing action alongside him.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are two cricketing rivals with their games being given the unofficial tag of ‘Naagin (Cobra) Derby’, but the players surely must not have expected to take it to this extreme level.

In the end, the first Test of the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle ended in a tense draw, marked by a dramatic final session.

Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 296 in 37 overs, chose to play defensively and finished at 72/4, surviving a late spin assault led by Taijul Islam, who took 3/23, including key wickets of Angelo Mathews—playing his final Test—and Dinesh Chandimal.

Despite the match ending in a stalemate, the game was filled with intensity. Bangladesh resumed batting after a two-and-a-half-hour rain break post-lunch instead of immediately putting Sri Lanka in.

Their skipper, Najmul Hossain Shanto, on 96 at the time, went on to score his second century of the match, contributing to Bangladesh’s 285/6 declared. However, their decision cost them crucial overs, leaving just 37 to bowl at Sri Lanka instead of a possible 50.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s dominant first-innings total of 495 was built on a massive 247-run stand between Shanto (148) and Mushfiqur Rahim (163). Sri Lanka responded strongly with 485, thanks to a career-best 187 from Pathum Nissanka. Nayeem Hasan’s five-wicket haul led Bangladesh’s bowling effort.

