Jennifer Aniston shares what’s remaining on her 'bucket list'

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston may have touched the pinnacle of fame and good work with her iconic sitcom ‘Friends’ but she has her sights set on the Great White Way.

The actress, 56, has revealed that after almost four decades in Hollywood, there is something she still hopes to accomplish in her career, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress, who has launched a new campaign with Smartwater, told ‘People’, "I definitely want to do a Broadway play. That's on my bucket list. but it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material. But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway”.

Aniston was exposed to acting from a young age, being born to parents who were also in the entertainment industry — mom Nancy Dow and dad John Aniston.

As per ‘People’, After graduating from a performing arts high school in New York City, the actress starred in a few Off-Broadway productions and had roles in a series of television shows, before her big-screen debut occurred through 1993's Leprechaun. Not long after, Aniston was cast in ‘Friends’ as Rachel Green, a part she played for the series' entire run from 1994 to 2004.

She starred in the beloved and fan-favorite role opposite Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

During Friends' run, Aniston also took part in a series of film roles, such as ‘My Affection’, ‘Office Space’, ‘The Good Girl’ and ‘Bruce Almighty’. After the NBC series ended, she starred in other movie projects, including ‘Marley & Me’, ‘He’s Just Not That into You’, ‘Just Go with It’, ‘We’re the Millers’, ‘Cake’, ‘Murder Mystery’ and its 2023 sequel.

Aniston currently stars opposite Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman and more in Apple TV+'s ‘The Morning Show’, which is scheduled to release its fourth season later this year.

