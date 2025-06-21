June 21, 2025 10:46 PM हिंदी

France, Germany and Spain celebrate International Day of Yoga

Paris, June 21 (IANS) Several European nations - including France, Germany, and Spain - celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Saturday, promoting the spirit of harmony, sustainability, and holistic health in the contemporary global context.

In France, a large number of yoga enthusiasts gathered on the banks of the Seine River near the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"A yogic morning on the banks of the Seine as yoga enthusiasts gathered in large numbers to celebrate the International Day of Yoga near the iconic Eiffel Tower - organised by Embassy of India, Paris From deep breaths to sun salutations, the spirit of yoga lit up Paris — uniting hearts, minds, and cultures in a shared celebration of health and harmony. A special thanks to all who joined us in making this a vibrant, joyful tribute to yoga for One Earth, One Health," the Indian Embassy in Paris posted on X.

The 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' emphasised the connection between personal well-being and planetary health, aligning with India's broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom.

In Spain, the IDY was grandly celebrated at the iconic Plaza de Oriente in Madrid, where hundreds joined the celebration and performed the Common Yoga Protocol.

Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K. Patnaik highlighted the deep relevance of the theme Yoga for One Earth, One Health. He spoke about yoga as a powerful tool to balance human well-being with the planet's needs, promoting harmony, sustainability and holistic health in today’s global context. The event was also attended by Paula Perez, Miss World Spain.

Furthermore, in Germany, the IDY celebration was organised in collaboration with the German Football Association, Indian Associations, and yoga institutions on the green grounds of Deutscher Football-Bund (DFB), Frankfurt — the official governing body of football in Germany.

"Under the theme Yoga For One Earth One Health, the event brought together a vibrant crowd for a joyful morning of unity and well-being. With sunny skies and uplifting energy, the celebration truly reflected the universal spirit of yoga and its power to unite. Big thanks to all participants for making this a memorable celebration of yoga and togetherness!," the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt posted on X.

