Disney eyes thousands of job cuts as part of cost-saving overhaul

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Walt Disney Co. is considering a fresh round of workforce reductions as part of a broader effort to lower expenses with some managers being asked to identify annual cost savings of up to 20 per cent, according to multiple reports.

According to the reports, the decision comes as Chief Executive Officer Josh D'Amaro confronts a range of challenges facing the entertainment giant, including the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across the industry, softer box office performance, heightened competition in the streaming market and slower growth in attendance at international theme parks.

The proposed restructuring would not affect all business units equally with some operations expected to shoulder a larger share of the reductions than others.

A portion of the savings generated through the initiative is expected to be redirected toward strategic growth areas, including film and television content, technology, theme park operations and Disney's expanding cruise business.

However, Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours, according to reports.

They did not specify the potential scale of the planned layoffs.

In addition, Disney employed approximately 231,000 people at the end of fiscal 2025.

The company has undertaken several rounds of workforce reductions in recent years as it sought to improve profitability and streamline operations.

Earlier in some reports in September said Disney cut several hundred positions across its human resources and technology divisions.

Earlier this year, the company reportedly eliminated around 1,000 jobs in April, following other workforce reductions in 2025.

Disney's cost-cutting efforts date back to a major restructuring programme launched under former CEO Bob Iger which included the elimination of about 7,000 roles and a target of $5.5 billion in savings.

The broader media and entertainment sector has also seen significant job reductions, with companies such as Netflix and Skydance which acquired Warner Bros.

Discovery earlier this year, implementing workforce cuts as they seek to manage costs and adapt to shifting industry dynamics.

Separately, US tech giant Amazon also has reportedly laid off around 250 employees in its devices and services division as the company aims to streamline operations and align staffing with product priorities.

The company confirmed the job cuts after employees were informed through early-morning emails and text messages, according to reports.

--IANS

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