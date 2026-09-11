September 11, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

Discussed closer trade ties, implementation of 2030 Economic Cooperation Programme with Putin: PM Modi

Discussed closer trade ties, implementation of 2030 Economic Cooperation Programme with Putin: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was delighted to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, less than two weeks after their meeting in Kyrgyzstan.

“Delighted to meet President Putin in Delhi, less than two weeks after our meeting in Bishkek. During today’s meeting, we talked about closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030. Cooperation in areas like infrastructure, energy, technology, defence, culture and more. India’s efforts during our BRICS Presidency aimed at furthering the welfare of our planet,” PM Modi stated on X after their meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

As the two leaders shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers, PM Modi reiterated that India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to- people domains.

"They welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition 'INNOPROM India', which was held for the first time in India from 9-11 September 2026 and underscored its importance in further expanding trade and industrial ties. The two leaders also visited the INNOPROM India exhibition and interacted with the participants," the MEA stated.

"The leaders exchanged views on India-Russia engagement in the multilateral sphere, in particular in BRICS under India’s Chairship for 2026. They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers. Prime Minister once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts, and India stood ready to assist in peace efforts," the statement added.

Both leaders also agreed to remain engaged in an effort to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties.

–IANS

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