Director Ravikumar's wife Priya pens emotional note; tells him 'your dreams are my dreams'!

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) Priya Ganesan, the wife of well known Tamil film director Ravikumar, has now penned an emotional note on the occasion of the director's next film going on floors.

Priya, who took to her Instagram page to pen the post, said, "Years of dreams, struggles, sacrifices, and countless ups and downs…

Today, another beautiful journey with the pooja of his next film makes my heart so happy and proud."

She said, "I know how much hard work, patience, and passion have gone into this journey. We’ve faced so many challenges together, but we never stopped believing in the dream."

Stating that she was praying for this film to get completed smoothly, become a huge success and reach audience with lots of love, Priya said, "No matter how many struggles come our way, I’ll always be there beside you, supporting you, believing in you, and standing strong with you through every high and low."

She went on to add, "Your dreams are my dreams, and your success will always be my happiness. Here’s to new beginnings, bigger dreams, and beautiful victories ahead! @ravikumar_dir."

For the unaware, work on the next film of actor Soori, who is now riding high on the success of his blockbuster film 'Mandaadi', began with a grand pooja ceremony here in the city recently.

The film, which is being directed by Ravikumar, best known for having directed superhit Tamil films like 'Indru Netru Naalai' and 'Ayalaan', will be the seventh film to feature Soori as the lead actor.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which is being tentatively referred to as 'Soori7', is being produced by well known production house Mythri Movie Makers, headed by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar and will feature Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead.

Sources present on the occasion said that the film formally went on floors with actor Sivakarthikeyan clapping the board for the first shot of the film and ‘Mandaadi’ Producer RS Infotainment Elred Kumar switching on the camera.

The other prominent guests present on the occasion included director Mathi Maran, Lyca Productions’ Tamil Kumaran, director Keerthiswaran, Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom Films, directors A.R.K. Saravanan, Nalan Kumarasamy, Mithran, Vetri Maaran and Ramkumar, and producer Arun Vishwa.

--IANS

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