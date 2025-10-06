October 06, 2025 7:46 PM हिंदी

Director Pradeep Advaitham's 'Champion' to release on December 25

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) The makers of National Award-winning director Pradeep Advaitham’s period sports drama 'Champion', featuring actor Roshan in the lead, on Monday, announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on December 25 this year.

Taking to its social media timelines, Zee Studios (South), one of the production houses of the film, wrote, "The game begins. #Champion is entering the field. Experience the epic journey in cinemas worldwide this 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟓𝐭𝐡. #Roshan @PradeepAdvaitam #AnaswaraRajan @MickeyJMeyer @AshwiniDuttCh @SwapnaCinema @AnandiArtsOffl @ConceptFilms_ #UmeshKrBansal @girishjohar #RaveenaDeshpaande @kejriwalakshay @IamDivyaVijay @SonyMusicSouth #ChampionOnDec25th."

The film, which is being jointly produced by Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, Concept Films and Zee Studios, has already created a sensation with its first look poster. It may be recalled that the makers had released a glimpse video of the film on the occasion of Roshan's birthday. The video released shows Roshan as an intense football player with strong will power.

Sources close to the unit suggest that Roshan's character takes a courageous stand against British colonial rule. His character's journey in the film is a struggle to become a true champion, both on the field and off it.

In the video, Roshan sports long hair and a beard. The clip gives enough reason to believe that 'Champion' might have some impressive action sequences waiting in store for audiences.

Well known cinematographer R. Madhi has cranked the camera for this much-awaited film. In fact, Madhie’s excellent cinematography, presenting the essence of the pre-independence era, is visible in the brief clip that the makers have released today.

Music for this period sports drama has been provided by Mickey J. Meyer, who has already made a name for himself in the world of film music.

Art direction for this film is by Thota Tharani, one of the best in business. In fact, the National Award-winning art director is a favourite of ace director Mani Ratnam and has worked on a number of his films including his cult classic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Editing for the film is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Sai Krishna Donepudi is co- directing it.

--IANS

Mkr/

