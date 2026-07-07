Director Niranjan: 'Mr Bhaarath' will be about a boy who does not know how to propose to a girl

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) Director Niranjan, whose upcoming film 'Mr Bhaarath', featuring actor Bhaarath in the lead, is now ready for release, says that his film's story will revolve around a simpleton who not only does not know how to propose to a girl but even worse, does not even realise when a girl is proposing to him.

Talking to IANS, director Niranjan said, "The plot for this film came from an idea which we used for our youtube channel. It was about a boy who does not know to propose to a girl. What's more, he is someone who does not even know when a girl is proposing to him. However, he is in a situation where he will have to get married and what is more, he will have to get married by falling in love."

Going to explain further, he said, "This film is not content-driven but character-driven. The protagonist character in this film will not behave or speak in a way we expect it to. However, what he speaks will not be wrong or incorrect. This film is a rom-com. Falling in love is something that is usual. But what will be special about this film is how does a character like this react in a romantic situation."

For the unaware, Bhaarath and Niranjan are two well known YouTube creators who are now in the process of making their debut feature film 'Mr. Bhaarath'. The film's shooting was completed in July last year.

Presented by director Lokesh Kanakaraj and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios, G Squad and The Route, Mr Bhaarath is now ready for release.

Apart from Bhaarath, the film will also feature a host of actors including Samyuktha Viswanathan, Bala Saravanan, Nidhi Pradeep, R. Sunder Rajan, Linga, and Adithya Kathir in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Om Narayan, editing by Dhivakar Dennis and music by Pranav Muniraj. The film’s visual tone has been enhanced by Art Director Bhavna Govardan. Costumes for the film have been designed by Navadevi Rajkumar while Suren G and Azhagiyakoothan have handled the department of sound. Choreography for the film is by Azhar and Amrin Abubakar is the Stunt Coordinator.

--IANS

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