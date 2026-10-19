October 19, 2026 8:13 PM हिंदी

Dipika Kakkar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim motivated her as she was nervous before their music video

Dipika Kakkar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim motivated her as she was nervous before their music video (Photo: Dipika Kakkar/ Instagram)

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Amidst her ongoing health struggles, actress Dipika Kakar recently returned in front of the camera as she collaborated with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim for a music video titled 'Mehndi Se Likhde Mera Naam'. 

Sharing some glimpses from the music video on her Instagram, Dipika revealed that she was initially extremely nervous about the song; however, Shoaib assured her that she was always ment to be in front of the camera.

Dipika's emotional post read, "I rejoiced every moment …. from getting ready to being in front of the camera … to dancing after so long… though it was all very difficult… I was scared.. nervous … will I be able to perform… will I be able to deliver what the song requires… but one person who stood behind me as a rock as always and made me believe that I am meant to be here “In Front Of The Camera” and he kept telling me “Once a Star .. Always A Star” yes that was Shoaib" (sic).

The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress shared that Shoaib took all the pressure on himself, ensuring that she enjoys her performance, while looking her best.

"He made sure Everything was perfect for me….And thats how I delivered what turned out to be my Best Music Video So Far!", she further wrote.

Dipika also expressed her gratitude for all the love and admiration shown to the song.

She penned, "The Love that YOU ALL have showered on me , The warmth, The appreciation means the world to me… Thank You all for giving Mehndi Se Likhde Mera Naam so much love. This On Is Going to be most special for me!"

Towards the end of the post, Dipika asked Shoaib to give himself a big pat on the back. "We did It!".

Shoaib reacted to the post with a red heart emoticon.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Ranji Trophy: Sutar's historic 400 headlines day two; Badoni hits double ton, Sarfaraz, Patidar smash centuries

Ranji Trophy: Sutar's historic 400 headlines day two; Badoni hits double ton, Sarfaraz, Patidar smash centuries

South Korea's An Se-young makes badminton history with 47th title at Denmark Open to become the most decorated women's singles player in badminton history. Photo credit: bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com/X

Badminton: An Se-young makes history with 47th title at Denmark Open

20-day Mumbai stay, football ground recce and escape via Surat: Inside the Tiger Shroff firing conspiracy

20-day Mumbai stay, football ground recce and escape via Surat: Inside the Tiger Shroff firing conspiracy

Indian diplomat, Madinah's Deputy Governor discuss strengthening India-Saudi Arabia ties

Indian diplomat, Madinah's Deputy Governor discuss strengthening India-Saudi Arabia ties

China trying to put entire western Pacific into its sphere of influence: Report (File image)

China trying to put entire western Pacific into its sphere of influence: Report

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 profit falls over 29 pc

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 profit falls over 29 pc

Dipika Kakkar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim motivated her as she was nervous before their music video (Photo: Dipika Kakkar/ Instagram)

Dipika Kakkar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim motivated her as she was nervous before their music video

Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux at highest base price as 146 players enter the auction for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 to be held in Kochi on October 28. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2027: Dunkley, Molineux at highest base price as 146 players enter auction

President Murmu extends greetings on the eve of Vijayadashami (Photo: IANS)

President Murmu extends greetings on the eve of Vijayadashami

‘We can go all the way’: Haryana Hurricanes owner Rathi backs Volleyball Champions League (VCL) title bid. Photo credit: Haryana Hurricane

‘We can go all the way’: Haryana Hurricanes owner Rathi backs VCL title bid