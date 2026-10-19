Dipika Kakkar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim motivated her as she was nervous before their music video

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Amidst her ongoing health struggles, actress Dipika Kakar recently returned in front of the camera as she collaborated with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim for a music video titled 'Mehndi Se Likhde Mera Naam'.

Sharing some glimpses from the music video on her Instagram, Dipika revealed that she was initially extremely nervous about the song; however, Shoaib assured her that she was always ment to be in front of the camera.

Dipika's emotional post read, "I rejoiced every moment …. from getting ready to being in front of the camera … to dancing after so long… though it was all very difficult… I was scared.. nervous … will I be able to perform… will I be able to deliver what the song requires… but one person who stood behind me as a rock as always and made me believe that I am meant to be here “In Front Of The Camera” and he kept telling me “Once a Star .. Always A Star” yes that was Shoaib" (sic).

The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress shared that Shoaib took all the pressure on himself, ensuring that she enjoys her performance, while looking her best.

"He made sure Everything was perfect for me….And thats how I delivered what turned out to be my Best Music Video So Far!", she further wrote.

Dipika also expressed her gratitude for all the love and admiration shown to the song.

She penned, "The Love that YOU ALL have showered on me , The warmth, The appreciation means the world to me… Thank You all for giving Mehndi Se Likhde Mera Naam so much love. This On Is Going to be most special for me!"

Towards the end of the post, Dipika asked Shoaib to give himself a big pat on the back. "We did It!".

Shoaib reacted to the post with a red heart emoticon.

--IANS

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