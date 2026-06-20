Dipika Kakar says ‘she can face any tough situation with Shoaib Ibrahim by her side’, pens heartfelt birthday note

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Television star Dipika Kakar took to her social media account to pen an emotional birthday wish for her husband Shoaib Ibrahim on June 20.

The doting wife expressed immense gratitude for Shoaib’s strong and solid support through some of the most challenging phases of her life.

Sharing a candid picture of them both seated in the hospital waiting area, Dipika poured her heart out while expressing her emotions for Shoaib on his birthday.

Sharing the picture, Dipika wrote, "Tumhara saath hona zindagi ki sabse badhi nehmat hai.. Chahe jo bhi Situation ho mujhe pata hai mai sab face karlungi kyunki aap saath ho .... My biggest Strength, My biggest support... My life... my SUKOON... Happy Birthday Shoaib... @shoaib2087 Aapko dene ke liye kuch bhi nahi... Jholi khaali hai humaari... Bas Har Dua me aapka naam hai"

(Having you by my side is the biggest blessing of my life. No matter what the situation is, I know I can face everything because you are with me. You are my biggest strength, my biggest support, my life, my peace. Happy Birthday, Shoaib. I have nothing material to give you; my bag is empty. But your name is present in every prayer I make)

The post comes after the couple and their families have been going through difficult phase. Last year, Dipika revealed that she had been diagnosed with liver cancer and also underwent surgery as part of her treatment.

Throughout the health battle, she maintained how Shoaib remained a pillar of support and strength. He frequently was seen updating fans about her condition and accompanying her during hospital visits, consultations and treatment sessions.

The family, a few weeks ago, faced another health scare when Shoaib's father reportedly suffered a brain stroke and had to be hospitalised in the ICU section, under medical supervision.

During this period, Dipika was simultaneously undergoing follow-ups and therapies related to her cancer treatment.

Shoaib was seen balancing responsibilities and juggling between both hospitals.

Talking about Dipika and Shoaib's love story, it began on the sets of the popular television show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, where the two were the leads and gradually developed a close bond.

After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in February 2018 in a traditional ceremony in Shoaib's hometown of Maudaha in Uttar Pradesh.

Before marrying Shoaib, Dipika was previously married to a businessman. Following her divorce, she found love again with Shoaib.

Before getting married, Dipika embraced Islam and adopted the name Faiza on paper. The actress, though continues to be professionally known by her maiden name, Dipika Kakar.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Ruhaan Ibrahim, in June 2023.

Shoaib and Dipika’s respective families, in the vlogs posted by the couple are seen living like one big happy family, all mostly based in the same residential area.

–IANS

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