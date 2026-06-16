June 16, 2026 7:03 PM हिंदी

Dipika Chikhlia shares how ‘Tera Mera Nata’ revives classic values of love, sacrifice and family in modern storytelling

Dipika Chikhlia shares how ‘Tera Mera Nata’ revives classic values of love, sacrifice and family in modern storytelling

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Dipika Chikhlia has spoken about her upcoming project “Tera Mera Nata.” She highlighted how the story brings back timeless values of love, sacrifice, and family in today’s fast-paced world.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared that the narrative aims to reconnect audiences with emotional depth and traditional bonds that are often missing in modern storytelling. Speaking about the film, Dipika Chikhlia stated, “In an age of fast-paced storytelling, Tera Mera Nata reminds us of the timeless values of love, sacrifice, and family. Presenting the film at Cannes was an honour, and the international appreciation it received was deeply encouraging.”

“Sharing the screen with Suraj Kumar was a pleasure; his commitment and emotional sincerity added great strength to the narrative. I hope audiences connect with the film as deeply as we connected with its story while making it,” she added.

“Tera Mera Nata,” which recently premiered at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, features Suraj, Ambika Vani, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, Pankaj Berry, Meghna Panchal, and Pragya Mishra. The forthcoming movie promises an emotional cinematic experience rooted in relationships and human connections.

Speaking about the film, producer-director Chanda Patel said, “Tera Mera Nata is a story that celebrates relationships and emotions that connect all of us. The appreciation we received at Cannes was truly encouraging, and we are excited to share this journey with audiences across India.”

Lead actor Suraj shared, “This film has been a very special experience for me. My character goes through love, sacrifice, and self-discovery, and I tried to portray those emotions honestly. Working with Dipika ji was a privilege. Her experience, warmth, and guidance helped me immensely, and our mother-son scenes are among the most emotional moments in the film.”

Directed by Chanda Patel and Swatantra Goel and produced by Chanda Patel under Blue Diamond Production House Presents and CP Production, “Tera Mera Nata” is set to arrive in cinemas on June 26, 2026.

--IANS

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