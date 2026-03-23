Dion Nash resigns as NZC board member after NZ20 decision

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Shortly after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that it will pursue the proposed NZ20 franchise league as the preferred option for its domestic T20 competition, a new franchise-style Twenty20 league, board member Dion Nash resigned from his post.

On Monday, The NZC Board has made an in-principle decision to support the establishment of the new league, subject to the satisfactory resolution of key commercial, structural, and governance matters.

The decision followed a period of deliberation in which the board considered two options: backing the NZ20 model or pursuing the inclusion of a New Zealand-based team in Australia’s Big Bash League, an idea that had already revealed significant differences within the sport.

Soon after, former Black Caps player Nash resigned from his position, stating he could no longer align himself with the board’s chosen path. “Ultimately, I reached a point where I felt it was the right time to step aside,” Nash was quoted by Sport Nation NZ.

Appointed in 2024, Nash’s resignation highlights the growing rift within the sport’s leadership. Ongoing disagreements about the direction of Twenty20 cricket have already triggered notable instability in governance over recent months.

The origins of the dispute date back to last year, when a group of players, investors, and administrators proposed a privately owned franchise league intended to refresh the game and attract international funding.

At the same time, NZC was exploring its own strategies for the domestic setup, including the possibility of entering a New Zealand-based side into Australia’s Big Bash League, an approach believed to have been supported by former chief executive Scott Weenink.

To evaluate these options, NZC engaged Deloitte to conduct a review. However, what started as a strategic assessment soon escalated into a deeper conflict over the sport’s future direction, creating divisions between senior leadership and key stakeholders.

Weenink resigned ahead of Christmas, pointing to irreconcilable differences with stakeholders as the reason for his departure. NZC chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon later acknowledged Nash’s resignation and expressed appreciation for his contribution.

"We thank Dion for his dedicated service and valuable contributions. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” she said.

In an earlier Monday statement, Puketapu-Lyndon mentioned that the board's endorsement of NZ20 was not a binding commitment and depended on achieving critical commercial and structural goals.

She explained that the board carefully discussed both options and indicated that several modifications to the initial NZ20 plan would have to be negotiated before a final decision could be reached.

--IANS

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