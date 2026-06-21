Dinesh Lal Yadav says Indian villagers are 'now cultivating foreign vegetables in barren lands'

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bhojpuri superstar and actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirauha believes that the interior parts of India, especially the extreme rural villages and areas has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years.

He highlighted how the villages now have improved infrastructure, healthcare facilities and modern agricultural practices reshaping village life.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Nirauha highlighted advancements in agriculture, and pointed to the growing adoption of polyhouse farming in rural areas.

"There was a time when many crops were not grown locally. Today, villagers are building polyhouses and cultivating vegetables that were once associated with foreign countries. Exotic vegetables are being grown in villages, even on land that was once considered barren. There has been a huge change," he said.

The actor also spoke about the changing landscape of Indian villages and said that many of the depictions often seen in films and stories no longer reflect the reality on the ground.

"I think people who visit villages today, or those of us who travel there for shoots, will tell you how much things have changed. Villages have transformed significantly. Hospitals, roads and basic infrastructure have improved a lot," he said.

The actor added that many narratives continue to portray an outdated picture of rural India.

"What we often see in stories may have been true 10 or 20 years ago, but if you look at villages today, there has been tremendous development. The reality has changed much faster than what is shown on screen," Nirahua stated.

On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav will next be seen in the upcoming season of the hit series 'Gram Chikitsalaya'.

--IANS

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