Ravie Dubey on his journey as Lakshman: Proof that our deities are orchestrating everything

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Ravie Dubey on Friday shared a divine coincidence from his life, revealing that almost a year before being confirmed to play Lord Lakshmana in Nitesh Tiwary’s ‘Ramayana’, he had unknowingly visited Shri Lakshman’s temple in Lucknow while shooting for Lakhan Leela Bhargava.

Ravie took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback video of himself sitting in an interview with his wife Sargun and talking about featuring in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

Taking to the caption section, he said that during the filming of the show ‘Lakhan Leela Bhargava’, where he portrayed a character named Lakhan, he happened to visit Shri Lakshman’s temple in Lakshmanpuri purely by coincidence.

“Almost exactly An year before i got confirmed to play ‘Lakshman’ in ‘Ramayana’ I purely by coincidence landed up at Shri Lakshman’s temple in Lakshmanpuri (Lucknow) while filming a show called ‘Lakhan Leela Bhargava’ where I played a character called ‘Lakhan’,” Ravie wrote.

Calling it an “incredible synchronicity”, Dubey expressed his belief that such moments are a reminder of divine orchestration.

“Incredible synchronicities and coincidences are just proof that our deities are orchestrating everything… All we need to do is surrender… not strategise… just surrender,” he concluded.

The upcoming film features a galaxy of stars with Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram, Yash essaying Raavan, and actress Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita.

Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan will play Jatayu and Lara Dutt will be seen as Kaikeyi.

Two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are joining forces for the film.

‘Ramayana’ is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tentpoles produced to date.

The film also features Hollywood’s top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons.

‘Ramayana’ is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

