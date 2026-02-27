T20 WC: 'I’ve done it role for MI, whatever team needs, I am up for it', says Tilak on change in batting position

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) India batter Tilak Varma said he wanted the team's batters to instil fear in Zimbabwe’s bowlers by attacking on every delivery, which led to them getting a huge 72-run win to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Indian batters had a field day as everyone had a strike-rate above 150 and posted 254/6, which was enough to get a campaign-resurrecting victory, as Zimbabwe finished at 184/6.

"We were just looking for this. When the openers give a good start, the same confidence (went) to numbers 3, 4 and 5. (Sanju) Samson started brilliantly, and everyone followed (in the same direction). We wanted to continue hitting even if we had lost three or four wickets in the powerplay. We wanted to put fear in the opposition bowlers that these guys were ready to hit each and every ball,” said Tilak at the conclusion of the game.

With India’s ultra-aggressive brand of batting coming back after a blip against South Africa, Tilak said how the batting unit got the positivity from the backroom staff. “We discussed just before the game, that we will go with a good mindset. We have seen our past year of T20 cricket, and how we played. After seeing that video, everyone got our confidence, and that's what we discussed as a team, as we will just enjoy and put the smile on and go all out,” he said.

Asked about being pushed down the order after making an unbeaten 44, Tilak said, “I always say that whatever the team needs, I am up for it. I’ve done the same role for the Mumbai Indians, and I’ve done it in a few games for the Indian team, too. If a wicket falls, I will hit a six next ball, and then I will see it for a four.

"But at the same point, we want to play the fearless cricket. The brand of cricket we played today and since last year, the same intent we want to keep in the next game as well. So if the wicket is not good, then we'll adjust, and we'll keep that intensity on but I would not say we want to score more than 250 but if the team is permitting, if we get a good start, then of course we'll go for it."

He signed off by saying the Indian team wants to carry the same mindset with the bat against the West Indies in a must-win clash in Kolkata on Sunday. “This game is such a funny game. Your mindset is very important. I think we had a little mindset that we will wait and play and if a wicket falls. Personally, I was thinking that if the wicket is bad, then I will take 2-3 balls.

“So, in that, we had a little mindset (change). So, we were discussing that we will enjoy our game. If the first ball is there, then we will hit and put fear in the minds of bowlers. That is what we wanted today, and thankfully, Sanju gave us a good start. We want to carry forward the intensity to the next game.”

