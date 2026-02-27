February 27, 2026 12:01 PM हिंदी

Nargis Fakhri loses ‘entire nail’ after winning a game of darts

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Nargis Fakhri had a rather painful end to what began as a celebratory moment as she lost her “entire nail” after winning a game of darts, turning her victory into an unexpected mishap.

Sharing details of the incident on Instagram, Nargis gave fans a glimpse of how a fun game quickly resulted in an injury.

The actress first shared a video of herself dancing as she won a game of darts and captioned: “Playing darts. I won-that was my winner’s dance.”

In the next story on Instagram, she shared a picture of her finger covered with a Band-Aid.

She captioned the picture: “Lost the entire nail try to win.”

Darts is a skill-based target sport where players throw small, sharp-pointed darts at a circular, numbered board.

Nargis was last seen in Housefull 5, a comedy thriller, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It marks the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder-mystery comedy, the film follows multiple impostors who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.

She was also seen in Mastiii 4 directed by Milap Zaveri. It is the fourth installment in the Masti film series. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.

Nargis came to prominence in India with the 2011 romantic drama film Rockstar. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe, and starred in the commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. She has also appeared in the Hollywood action-comedy Spy.

--IANS

dc/

