Kendall Jenner: Want to focus on myself

Los Angeles, Feb 27 (IANS) Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner is keen to start a family one day, but feels she's simply too busy at the moment as she wants to focus on herself.

Kendall, who previously dated music star Bad Bunny, told Vogue France magazine: "I want to have some, but not right away. I want to make sure I can dedicate a lot of time to them, and for now, I'm still too busy."

Kendall's siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have all had children already.

She is keen to "continue having a good time,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking about her goals for 2026, Kendall shared: "The most important thing will be to stay true to myself and continue having a good time. It might sound like a cliché, but it's very important to me."

She said that she was "too stressed" during her 20s, but she now feels more confident and stable than ever.

Kendall said: "I think most women, most people, understand this: when you're in your 20s, you don't always know exactly who you are or what you want, so things can quickly become difficult or stressful.

"It was the same for me: when I was 20, I was too stressed and spent all my time running around. Now that I'm 30, I want to focus on myself."

Meanwhile, Kendall recently denied ever having had plastic surgery.

The model debunked suggestions that she's undergone a "full facial reconstruction".

During an appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast, Kendall shared: "I'm not going to sit here and convince anyone that I haven't had work. There's a whole world on the internet that thinks I've had full facial reconstruction.

"I'm just here to tell you the truth, which is the fact that I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing. I've never had any work done."

After she was accused of "lying" by host Owen Thiele, Kendall replied: "I swear to God. Uh, no. I've done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead. That's it. Only thing I've ever injected."

--IANS

dc/