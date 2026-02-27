Mumtaz keeps fit at 78, shares glimpse after workout session

February 27, 2026 12:01 PM हिंदी

Mumtaz keeps it fit at 78, shares glimpse after workout session

Mumbai Feb 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Mumtaz recently treated her fans and shared a glimpse of her post-workout routine. The actress who is 78 years old, is a regular with her workout.

She shared a picture on her social media of herself after exercising, and captioned it as, “#Mumtaz afte Exercise”.

In the picture shared by the actress, Mumtaz is seen standing at her home, dressed in an all-black workout T-shirt and leggings, paired with black footwear.

Mumtaz who is relatively new to social media, shares her life updates with her fans.

A few weeks ago, Mumtaz was seen flaunting her freshly cut short hair.

Facing the camera in a floral top, the actress asked her social media family to comment on her new avatar as she values their opinion immensely.

She wrote the caption, "Hi lots of love to all my fans. I have cut my hair short today. I would like to know your opinion please. It means a lot for me . I value your opinion a lot. Whether you like or not. Let me know please. I will b waiting for your response. Thank you so much (red heart emoji) (sic)".

On the professional front, Mumtaz made her acting debut at the young age of 11 with "Lajwanti" in 1958. After this, she went on to do small roles in films such as "Stree" (1961) and "Sehra" (1963).

Later on, Mumtaz cemented her position in the Bollywood industry as one of the leading actress with "Bandhan" (1969), "Aadmi Aur Insaan" (1969), "Sachaa Jhutha" (1970), "Khilona" (1970), "Tere Mere Sapne" (1971), "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" (1971), "Apna Desh" (1972), "Loafer" (1973), "Jheel Ke Us Paar" (1973), "Chor Machaye Shor" (1974), "Aap Ki Kasam" (1974), and "Roti" (1974).

--IANS

